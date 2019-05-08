Meghan Markle's friend George Clooney hopes people will be 'kinder' to her after royal baby birth

George Clooney believes people and the media should be “kinder” to Meghan Markle after the birth of her royal baby with Prince Harry.

Clooney told The Associated Press Tuesday at the Hollywood premiere of his miniseries "Catch 22" that the media scrutiny will intensify now that she and Prince Harry are parents. The actor says the media coverage is part of being members of the royal family.

“I think it will intensify it of course, but look, it's never about the media following you around because that’s, in part, if you’re a royal, that’s what you have to do,” he said in a video posted to Twitter. “It’s the other versions of it. Going to interview people’s parents. That kind of stuff, it starts to step into a really dark place.”

He continued: “We don’t have that experience with Meghan in the states. It’s just sort of that the press turned on… I think people should be a little kinder. She’s a young woman who just had a baby.”

Clooney's wife, Amal, attended the duchess' baby shower and the Clooneys have vacationed with the royal couple.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed baby Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor on Monday. Duchess Meghan, 37, and Prince Harry, 34, first debuted their son Wednesday morning outside of their Windsor Castle home, but did not reveal his name at the time, keeping in line with their desire to protect their privacy during Meghan's pregnancy and the baby's delivery.

Since that time, both Markle’s estranged father and sister have spoken out about the birth announcement.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.