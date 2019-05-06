Meghan Markle’s baby will end Harry and William's feud, but Markles have a long way to go, royal expert says

Could a new baby end a brothers' feud, one that’s been rocking the British monarchy? One royal insider believes so.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed a bouncing baby boy early Monday morning, a rep from Buckingham Palace confirmed to Fox News. His name has yet to be announced.

Before the royal birth, Princes William and Harry stirred headlines when they appeared noticeably distant during Easter church services. Sources close to the royal family have insisted the siblings have gone through challenging times since Harry, 34, began dating the American actress, 37, before saying “I do” in May 2018.

“In families, people fall out with each other all the time,” Nick Bullen told Fox News. “The royal family is no different. I think everybody hopes the baby will be a chance for reconciliation for both sides of the family.”

Bullen is an executive producer who has been making programs about the British royal family for nearly 20 years and has worked closely with Harry and William’s father, Prince Charles, for eight. Bullen has recently released two new films on True Royalty TV titled "Meghan Markle: Inside the Wardrobe of a Princess" and "Meghan Markle: Inside the Home of a Princess," documenting how the former "Suits" star has made her mark since officially becoming a member of the British royal family.

Bullen said that despite the brothers not getting along, he believes their wives, who have a positive working relationship despites what reports are claiming, will help bring peace to the palace once more.

“William and Harry, we know the press reports and it is true, they’re not getting along at the moment,” explained Bullen. “But I believe that will resort itself. The move from Kensington Palace to Windsor puts a little distance between the two households. And that will begin to repair the story. And from what I’m being told, [Duchess of Cambridge] Kate Middleton and Meghan actually get on OK. It isn’t about a battle between duchesses. It is much more about the boys. I think hopefully these two mothers will be able to bond more over their children. And I think babies are often a great way to bring families close together.”

A rep for Prince William, 36, did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

Bullen shared that the one relationship that may not heal as quickly with the help of the royal baby is that of Markle and her paternal side of the family. Her father, former Hollywood lighting director Thomas Markle, as well as her older half-sister Samantha Markle, have frequently spoken out to the press. That troublesome relationship has been chronicled by both the British and American press for months.

In various interviews, Thomas, 74, has claimed he has no way to reach Markle directly. It is believed Thomas has not spoken to his famous daughter after it was revealed he sold photos of himself to paparazzi ahead of the royal wedding. Samantha, 54, has insisted that Markle has “hurt the family” for not including them in her new life as a royal.

“I think the biggest question is what’s going to happen with the Markles,” said Bullen. “That to me is the biggest issue. William and Harry… things will ultimately resort itself…. But how can [the Markles] repair what they have done? That’s pretty tricky. Thomas and Samantha have both been speaking to the press nonstop. Meghan has even tried reaching out to her father. They’ve instead decided to make those letters public. I would say that’s far too tricky. We even interviewed Samantha recently for a program and her view is that this is not going to get fixed anytime soon. And as for Meghan and Harry, their focus is on baby Sussex. The Markles are certainly down the list.”

In late April, Katie Nicholl, a British best-selling author and royal correspondent for Vanity Fair, told Fox News that William, the future king of England, still has great love for his sibling.

Nicholl recently published “Harry and Meghan: Life, Loss, and Love,” which presents an in-depth look at Harry’s romance with Markle and how their high-profile union is reshaping the monarchy. It features interviews with friends close to the couple, those who have worked with Harry, as well as palace aides, among others.

“I’m told from very reliable sources that the relationship has gone through challenging times since Harry started dating Meghan,” Nicholl explained. “I’m told that privately William was concerned about how quickly the relationship has moved.”

“William wanted to make sure that Harry was making the right decision,” continued Nicholl. “And I think what was intended as well-meaning, brotherly concern and a bit of advice went down quite badly with Harry, who felt that William wasn’t being as supportive as he might’ve been. So there has certainly been tensions between the brothers.”

Harry and Meghan recently left Kensington Palace for Frogmore Cottage on Queen Elizabeth II’s estate. The move will separate the duo from William and his wife.

Nicholl shared that according to her sources, the move was much-needed for the brothers.

“Moving forward, with the benefit of not living on top of each other at Kensington Palace and with the infrastructure of having their own household, I think the relationship will go from strength to strength from now on,” she said. “I hope so because they’re not just two of the world’s most popular princes, they’re two of the world’s favorite brothers.”

And while William initially expressed concerned over Harry’s relationship with Markle, Nicholl said he’s realizing that Markle is giving Harry some much-needed stability.

“I think William sees how happy Meghan makes Harry,” said Nicholl. “I think he’s quite impressed by Meghan, her work ethic, how quickly she’s adapted to royal life. Of course… the jury is still out. But actually, I think William has realized that Meghan is probably the best thing to happen to Harry. And their father Charles, the Prince of Wales, thinks Meghan is wonderful.”

Harry and Markle's royal bundle of joy, born at 5:26 a.m., is seventh in line for the British throne and is Queen Elizabeth II's eighth great-grandchild. Harry is the younger son of Prince Charles, the next in line to the throne, and the late Princess Diana.

A beaming Harry told reporters at Windsor Castle on Monday that both mom and baby are doing well.

"I'm very excited to announce that Meghan and myself had a baby boy early this morning, a very healthy boy," the new dad shared. "Mother and baby are doing incredibly well. It's been the most amazing experience I could ever possibly imagine. How any woman does what they do is beyond comprehension but we're both absolutely thrilled and so grateful to all the lovely support."

