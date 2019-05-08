Royal baby Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor's first Instagram garners massive reaction

Smile!

Royal baby Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor's Instagram debut prompted a social media outpouring.

The post that revealed the name chosen by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for their newborn son quickly garnered 1.3 million likes and over 26,000 comments in less than two hours.

"Today The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are delighted to share their first public moment as a family, " the post reads.

"Everything is just beautiful. Beautiful name, baby, family. Just everything in this picture! Even Queen Elizabeth is beaming over the baby too!!! 😊 Love it! ❤️" said one commenter.

Another person wrote: "I absolutely love the name! Little Archie is a lucky boy to have 2 such amazing parents. Enjoy him!"

A previous post sharing the family's first "public moment" was also a big hit and garnered 1.5 million likes and thousands of comments.

"Doesn’t she look stunning ❤️ well done Meghan, welcome to the wild world of parenthood," said one commenter.

On Twitter, variations of Archie or Baby Sussex accounted for four of the top five trends worldwide.

No word yet on when or if Archie Harrison will have his own Facebook account.