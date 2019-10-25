Meghan Markle, Prince Harry photo removed from Buckingham Palace table

Queen Elizabeth II has apparently removed a picture of grandson Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle from her sitting room at Buckingham Palace.

The picture was initially spotted by Hello! magazine in May 2018 during a meeting between the 93-year-old monarch and Honorable George Brandis, the Australian High Commissioner to the UK.

The silver-framed photo featured the former "Suits" star, 38, and the British prince, 35, in an unseen outtake from the royal couple’s engagement shoot, which demonstrated support from the Queen herself.

However, in a recent photograph featuring the Queen and High Commissioner for Grenada, Lakisha Grant, the photo of the royal couple appears to have been removed.

The removal of the picture comes at a crucial time for the royal family, as tensions continue to rise between Harry and Prince William.

In the ITV documentary “Harry & Meghan: An African Journey,” Harry hinted at the ongoing rumored rift between him and his older brother, 37.

“Inevitably stuff happens,” Harry explained. “But we’re brothers, we’ll always be brothers. We’re certainly on different paths at the moment. I’ll always be there for him and as I know, he’ll always be there for me. We don’t see each other as much as we used to because we’re so busy, but I love him dearly.

“The majority of stuff is created out of nothing,” Harry added. “As brothers, we have good days and we have bad days.”

Numerous sources have long insisted there were deep tensions between the siblings after Harry revealed to his family he wanted to marry the former American actress after less than a year of dating. When William cautioned Harry that the whirlwind romance was moving too quickly, Harry reportedly became angry and hurt.

Alongside the brotherly feud, Harry and Meghan have been “miserable” and “unhappy” upon return from their Africa tour.

“I think [Harry] feels and looks incredibly miserable and unhappy,” British journalist Angela Levin told Sky News on Thursday, as reported by UK’s Daily Mail.

“Meghan is unhappy, too, and it seems incredibly sad that they can’t seem to help each other at the moment,” she added.