Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to take sabbatical with baby Archie, want to move out of U.K.: report

Meghan Markle feels she is "existing not living" in an emotional new ITV documentary about her and Prince Harry.

The Duchess of Sussex was close to tears as she described herself as having felt "vulnerable" while speaking about being a new mom.

Tom Bradby, who followed the royal couple's recent tour for ITV documentary "Harry and Meghan: An African Journey," has now revealed she appears "bruised."

MEGHAN MARKLE, PRINCE HARRY SHARE SWEET MOMENT WITH SON ARCHIE IN UPCOMING DOCUMENTARY

He wrote in The Sunday Times about being "moved to tears" at certain parts of the show, which is due to air tonight.

The news anchor said: "But I couldn’t quite shake a sense of sadness, too, at the powerful impression that this young family, happy in themselves, is struggling to adapt to life in the spotlight.

"Can you cope with this, I asked Meghan at the end? I don’t know, her demeanor seemed to suggest, 'I just don’t know. We are,' she said, 'taking it one day at a time.'

MEGHAN MARKLE, PRINCE HARRY REMOVED FROM ROYAL FOUNDATION WEBSITE: REPORT

"As we lifted off for home, I found myself left with a single question: if they can’t cope with this; if it is, as she says, 'existing not living;' what then?"

The documentary delves into the effect intense media scrutiny has had on former actress Duchess Meghan and how the couple are "buckling" under pressure.

In a preview clip of the program, Duchess Meghan revealed her new royal life has been "a struggle," adding: "Not many people have asked if I'm OK."

PRINCE HARRY BREAKS DOWN OVER ANXIETIES OF PARENTHOOD, MEGHAN MARKLE'S PREGNANCY

She replies to a question about her physical and mental health by describing the recent difficulties she's gone through since becoming a royal and new mom to baby Archie.

Duchess Meghan says: "Look, any woman, especially when they are pregnant, you're really vulnerable and so that was made really challenging.

"And then when you have a new born, you know... And especially as a woman, it's a lot.

MEGHAN MARKLE, PRINCE HARRY CONSIDERING MOVE TO CANADA

"So you add this on top of just trying to be a new mom or trying to be a newlywed it's, well..."

Duchess Meghan continues: "Also thank you for asking, because not many people have asked if I'm OK.

"But it's a very real thing to be going through behind the scenes."

MEGHAN MARKLE'S DAD REVEALS WHY HE PUBLICIZED PRIVATE LETTER: 'I HAD TO DEFEND MYSELF'

Bradby asks her: "And the answer is, would it be fair to say, not really OK, as it's really been a struggle?"

At this point, Meghan looks visibly upset and replies: "Yes."

She has now received a huge outpouring of support from more than 70,000 fans with the hashtag "WeLoveYouMeghan" the top trend on Twitter.

PRINCE HARRY SUES TWO BRITISH TABLOIDS OVER ALLEGED VOICEMAIL HACKING

Bradby said of the documentary: "It will be for everyone to judge — you may even have seen the clip we released on Friday — but both of them in this trip came across as more vulnerable and bruised than the spoiled, petulant, arrogant and entitled caricatures that are sometimes tied to the public whipping post."

The program comes amid reports that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are looking to build a new home in Botswana to lead a more private life and "focus" on Africa.

In the hour-long documentary, Harry expresses a desire to leave the U.K. and says Cape Town would also be “an amazing place to base ourselves.”

MEGHAN MARKLE SUES DAILY MAIL AS PRINCE HARRY SAYS HE FEARS 'HISTORY REPEATING ITSELF'

Although he later concedes such a move might not be possible.

Princess Harry and Duchess Meghan are said to be planning a six-week break from from royal duties starting next month so they can enjoy some “family time.”

The couple are believed to be planning on taking baby son Archie to the U.S. in November to celebrate Thanksgiving in Los Angeles, where Duchess Meghan’s mom Doria Ragland lives.

But the tot is due to spend his first Christmas at the Queen’s Sandringham estate in Norfolk with the rest of the Royal Family.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A royal source told The Sunday Times: "The Duke and Duchess have a full schedule of engagements and commitments until mid-November, after which they will be taking some much-needed family time."

This article originally appeared in The Sun.