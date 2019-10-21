Prince William is ‘worried’ about Prince Harry, Meghan Markle after emotional documentary: report

Prince William is reportedly “worried” about his younger brother Prince Harry and sister-in-law Meghan Markle after the couple opened up about struggling with tabloid rumors and fierce media scrutiny in a new documentary.

A palace source told the BBC on Monday that the Duke of Cambridge, 37, is said to be hoping the Duke and Duchess of Sussex “are all right” and felt the duo were “in a fragile place.”

Kensington Palace had no comment concerning the couple speaking out to British journalist Tom Bradby for ITV’s documentary “Harry & Meghan: An African Journey,” which aired on Sunday in the UK and is scheduled to air Wednesday in the US on ABC.

The special aims to give audiences a behind-the-science glimpse into the couple’s recent royal tour of southern Africa.

MEGHAN MARKLE ADMITS SHE ‘NEVER THOUGHT’ ROYAL LIFE ‘WOULD BE EASY, BUT I THOUGHT IT WOULD BE FAIR’

PRINCE HARRY APPEARS TO HINT AT RIFT BETWEEN HIM AND PRINCE WILLIAM

But it was in that same documentary where Harry, 35, hinted at the ongoing rumored rift between him and his older brother.

“Inevitably stuff happens,” explained the British royal. “But we’re brothers, we’ll always be brothers. We’re certainly on different paths at the moment. I’ll always be there for him and as I know, he’ll always be there for me. We don’t see each other as much as we used to because we’re so busy, but I love him dearly.”

“The majority of stuff is created out of nothing,” added Harry. “As brothers, we have good days and we have bad days.”

Numerous sources have long insisted there were deep tensions between the brothers after Harry revealed to his family he wanted to marry the former American actress after less than a year of dating. When William cautioned Harry that the whirlwind romance was moving too quickly, Harry reportedly became angry and hurt.

MEGHAN MARKLE, PRINCE HARRY TO TAKE SABBATICAL WITH BABY ARCHIE, WANT TO MOVE OUT OF UK: REPORT

PRINCE HARRY SAYS MOM PRINCESS DIANA'S DEATH IS A 'WOUND THAT FESTERS'

William dated Kate Middleton, his college sweetheart, for about eight years before tying the knot in 2011.

The royal couples split their offices and charitable endeavors after previously working together in June of this year. Markle, 38, and Harry’s office moved out of Kensington Palace and into Buckingham Palace, where Queen Elizabeth II resides. Middleton and William’s office remains in Kensington Palace, where they live with their three children.

Markle and Harry reside at Windsor Castle’s Frogmore Cottage with their son, Archie.

In the emotional documentary, Harry admitted the negative press attention has greatly impacted him and his wife, especially after Archie's birth in May of this year.

MEGHAN MARKLE REVEALS STRUGGLES OF BEING A MOM IN THE PUBLIC EYE: ‘NOT MANY PEOPLE HAVE ASKED IF I’M OK’

PRINCE HARRY BREAKS DOWN TALKING ABOUT ANXIETIES OF PARENTHOOD, MEGHAN MARKLE'S PREGNANCY

“It’s management. It’s constant management,” said Harry about his mental health to the British journalist. “I thought I was out of the woods and then suddenly it all came back and I suddenly realized, ‘Actually this is something that I have to manage.’”

“Look, part of this job and part of any job, like everybody, means putting on a brave face and turning a cheek to a lot of the stuff,” he continued. “But again, for me and for my wife, of course, there’s a lot of stuff that hurts — especially when the majority of it is untrue. But we all need to do is focus on being real, focus on being the people we are and standing up for what we believe in. I will not be bullied into carrying a game that killed my mom.”

Markle also got candid about coping with the intense media scrutiny after becoming a member of the British royal family when she married Harry in May 2018.

“I really tried to adopt this British sensibility of a ‘stiff upper lip,’” explained Markle. “I really tried, but I think that what that does internally is probably really damaging.”

MEGHAN MARKLE, PRINCE HARRY CONSIDERING MOVING TO CANADA: SOURCE

MEGHAN MARKLE, PRINCE HARRY REMOVED FROM ROYAL FOUNDATION WEBSITE: REPORT

“I never thought that this would be easy, but I thought it would be fair,” continued Markle. “And that’s the part that’s really hard to reconcile. If things were fair… If I’d done something wrong, I’d be the first one to go, ‘Oh my gosh, I’m so sorry. I would never do that.’ But when people are saying things that are just untrue and they are being told they’re untrue but they’re allowed to still say them — I don’t know anybody in the world who would feel like that’s OK.’”

Markle said before she tied the knot with Harry, 35, some of her friends warned her that becoming a member of the royal family would mean being under the constant glare of the public spotlight and losing your privacy.

“In all fairness, I had no idea, which probably sounds difficult to understand and hear,” said Markle. “But when I first met my now-husband, my friends were really happy because I was so happy, but my British friends said to me, ‘I’m sure he’s great but you shouldn’t do it because the British tabloids will destroy your life.’”

“And I, very naively — I’m American,” continued Markle. “We don’t have that there — [I said], ‘What are you talking about? That doesn’t make any sense. I’m not in any tabloids.’ I didn’t get it. So it’s been, yeah, it’s been complicated.”

PRINCE HARRY, MEGHAN MARKLE REUNITE WITH PRINCE WILLIAM, KATE MIDDLETON FOR MENTAL HEALTH PSA

MEGHAN MARKLE SUES BRITISH TABLOID, PRINCE HARRY SPEAKS OUT: 'MY DEEPEST FEAR IS HISTORY REPEATING ITSELF'

In a clip previously released by ITV on Friday, Markle got candid with Bradby about the negative attention she has received from the media during her pregnancy and first months with Archie.

“Any woman, especially when they’re pregnant, you’re really vulnerable, and so that was made really challenging,” said Markle. “And then when you have a newborn, you know. ... and especially as a woman, it’s a lot.”

“So you add this on top of just trying to be a new mom or trying to be a newlywed,” continued Markle while holding back tears. “It’s um… yeah. I guess, also thank you for asking because not many people have asked if I’m OK. But it’s a very real thing to be going through behind the scenes.”

When Bradby asked if it “would be fair” to say that she’s “not really OK, as in it’s really been a struggle,” Markle responded, “Yes.”

MEGHAN MARKLE'S DAD REVEALS WHY HE SHARED HER PRIVATE LETTER: 'I HAVE TO DEFEND MYSELF'

PRINCESS MADELEINE, PRINCE CARL PHILIP OF SWEDEN’S CHILDREN LOSE THEIR ROYAL TITLES

Still, Markle said Harry and their son have helped get through tough times.

“It’s OK,” she said. “The good thing is that I’ve got my baby and I’ve got my husband and they’re the best.”