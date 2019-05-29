Meghan Markle's father slams Lifetime's 'Harry & Meghan: Becoming Royal' as 'dumb fiction'

"Harry & Meghan: Becoming Royal" wasn't an accurate portrayal of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's dealings with the Duchess of Sussex's father, Thomas Markle claimed in a new report.

The Lifetime film, which premiered over Memorial Day weekend, featured Duchess Meghan confronting Thomas over staging paparazzi photos ahead of the royal wedding, as well as Thomas allegedly standing the couple up on their big day.

Thomas told TMZ he takes issue with the latter point more than anything, claiming he was undergoing heart surgery and couldn't possibly make it to the U.K. to walk Duchess Meghan down the aisle.

MEGHAN MARKLE AT 'WIT'S END' OVER FATHER'S BETRAYAL

Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry have been estranged from Thomas, 74, since he repeatedly spoke about them to tabloids against their wishes.

MEGHAN MARKLE PLAYING A 'DANGEROUS GAME' WITH ESTRANGED FATHER, ROYAL EXPERT SAYS

Thomas admitted that he once hung up on Prince Harry when the Duke of Sussex confronted him about staging paparazzi photos leading up to the royal wedding, a move that Duchess Meghan's estranged sister Samantha allegedly suggested to him.

PRINCESS DIANA'S BUTLER SAYS ROYAL FAMILY ISN'T LOOKING AFTER MEGHAN MARKLE'S FATHER

Last month, sources close to the former Hollywood lighting director told reporters that Thomas had no plans to travel overseas to visit his new grandchild, Archie Mountbatten-Windsor.

Thomas reportedly claimed he hasn't been able to reach Duchess Meghan, alleging that she is in a "cone of silence."

MEGHAN MARKLE'S FATHER THOMAS SPEAKS OUT AFTER BIRTH OF ROYAL BABY

Duchess Meghan sent Thomas a handwritten letter begging him to stop speaking to tabloids — which he later released to a tabloid, allegedly to clear his name after he'd felt wronged by several of her friends who'd spoken about their difficult relationship in the media.

'MEGHAN MARKLE'S HALF-BROTHER SPEAKS OUT AFTER BIRTH OF ROYAL BABY: MAYBE SHE WILL SEE THE IMPORTANCE OF FAMILY NOW'

A royal expert previously said that Thomas may never meet Archie at all, claiming, “I can’t think for a moment that Thomas Markle will ever be able to meet his grandson or granddaughter.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Another expert claimed that Duchess Meghan "moved on" from her family drama and is focusing solely on motherhood.