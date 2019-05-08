Prince Harry and Meghan Markle debut Baby Sussex

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle debuted their royal baby on Wednesday.

Queen Elizabeth II visited her grandson at the Sussex's home in Windsor Castle ahead of the grand reveal.

"It's magic! It's really amazing. I have the two best guys in the world," Duchess Meghan, clad in a white dress, said.

"He's already got a bit of facial hair as well," Prince Harry, who held a swaddled Baby Sussex, joked.

The pair have yet to reveal the child's name or potential royal title.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's son was born on Monday morning.

Duchess Meghan says the baby has the "sweetest temperament," adding, "He's really calm. It's been a dream."

"I wonder where he gets that from," Prince Harry said with a chuckle.

Prince Harry, 34, beamed with pride after the birth of the baby boy, telling reporters on Monday, "Mother and baby are doing incredibly well. It's been the most amazing experience I could ever possibly imagine. How any woman does what they do is beyond comprehension but we're both absolutely thrilled and so grateful to all the lovely support."

At the time, he didn't reveal the baby's name, but announced that the world would meet the tot in "two days, as planned."

The couple announced Baby Sussex's birth on their record-shattering @SussexRoyal Instagram account.

"We are pleased to announce that Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their firstborn child in the early morning on May 6th, 2019. Their Royal Highnesses’ son weighs 7lbs. 3oz.," the couple announced via Instagram.

Duchess Meghan, 37, eschewed Kate Middleton's routine of posing outside of the famous Lindo Wing just hours after giving birth to show off their newborn, preferring to keep the birth — like much of her pregnancy — as private as possible.