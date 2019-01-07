Meghan Markle’s father says he’s ‘very upset’ by alleged Kate Middleton feud: ‘They should put their differences aside’

Meghan Markle’s father said he doesn’t want the Duchess of Sussex to be criticized over her alleged feud with her new sister in law, Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton.

“If there is any animosity between Meghan and Kate they should put their differences aside,” Thomas Markle recently told U.K.’s The Sun.

“I’m very upset by the criticism Meghan is getting,” added the 74-year-old. “I don’t think she deserves it and I don’t think she is doing one-third of the things she is being accused of doing.”

The first signs of distress between the two women came in November, when The Telegraph reported that Markle, 37, made Middleton, 36, cry over an argument involving bridesmaid dresses for the former “Suits” star’s wedding to Britain’s Prince Harry, 34.

Markle has had no contact with the American actress since she married Harry and therefore cannot offer her advice, he claims.

“I’m not buying that she made Kate cry,” said the former Hollywood lighting director about the rumors concerning the two duchesses. “First of, I think Kate is a stronger woman than that. I think Kate also knows she is in a stronger power position than Meghan is.

“I don’t think she’s afraid of anyone. And I don’t believe that Meghan is trying to hurt her in any shape or form. But at the moment I cannot call Meghan and say, ‘What is going on?’ How can I help you?’ I need to know what the hell is happening and why it is happening. I need to know why she is being bashed every day.”

Thomas, who spoke to the British newspaper from his home in Rosarito, Mexico, said he is hurt that Markle hasn’t reached out to him for support.

“This whole thing should have been one of the proudest moments of my life,” he explained. “Now it’s like a dream that has turned into a nightmare. The royals and Meghan can help end this nightmare by simply giving me a call. To this day, I cannot think of anything I’ve done to deserve how I’m being treated now.

“I’ve been a good father. I’ve done nothing wrong. … It’s just incomprehensible for Meghan to treat me this way."

Thomas also claimed he didn’t even receive a Christmas card from Markle.

“On Christmas Day, I visited some friends and received a lot of phone calls from every relative I have — except my daughter,” he said. “I was prepared for it.

Still, Thomas insisted he will not stop speaking to the press in hopes of getting through to Markle and the royals after they seemingly chose to ignore him. Thomas also revealed he has plans to write a book “about the good years with my daughter and my fond memories of her growing up.”

“If they ever want to speak to me, maybe I’ll quiet down a little bit,” he explained. “But in the meantime, I’m not going to become a monk in a monastery and take a vow of silence. The bottom line is I’ve done nothing to deserve this kind of treatment. I cannot cut my tongue out and never speak again. I can’t shut up because they have opened the door for a million people to criticize me and my family.”

Despite the media scrutiny surrounding his family, Thomas said the thing he wants most is reconciliation.

“I miss Meghan a lot,” he admitted. “She was a big part of my life up until she met Harry. But I don’t want pity. I remember my beautiful daughter from the time she was born. If she called me right now I would simply say ‘How have you been? I am glad to hear from you.’”

Ingrid Seward, the editor-in-chief of Majesty magazine, who has been covering the royal family since the 1980s and has written over 20 books on the subject, told Fox News the lack of communication between father and daughter has only fueled more speculation, backfiring any attempts made by the palace to stay quiet.

“I think it’s sad for Meghan,” she explained. “And I think the British people find it very difficult to understand that she doesn’t have any contact with her father. I think they also find it difficult to understand that she and Harry didn’t even go to meet the father before they got engaged. I think the trouble goes back there. Before any of these problems surfaced, why didn’t they go over there or get him to come over here, make him feel welcome, as you would with any in-law? Especially when it reflects badly on Meghan and Harry. No one comes out a winner in this situation.

“Remember, the father didn’t speak to the media initially. He kept very quiet… So he was not at fault. Had they made the effort to go visit him, these problems may not have risen. He’s never met Harry, which is quite odd. I don’t understand it.”

