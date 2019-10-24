Meghan Markle's estranged half-sister speaks out about documentary: 'She knew exactly what she was doing'

Meghan Markle's estranged half-sister, Samantha, was among the viewers of "Harry and Meghan: An African Journey," and was less than pleased with what she saw.

In an interview with "Inside Edition," Samantha, 54, spoke about her thoughts after hearing the duchess of Sussex call life in the public eye "challenging."

"I think it’s really ludicrous that someone who’s escorted around the world by millions of dollars’ worth of security on private jets, as a millionaire, could ever complain about anything," she said.

Also highlighted in the documentary was Meghan, 38, admitting that she's "not OK" to journalist Tom Bradby, and explaining that "not many people have asked if I'm OK."

"For her to have the audacity to say something like, ‘It’s nice to know that somebody wants to know if I’m OK,’ I thought, ‘Well, wow, did you ever ask dad if he was OK after two heart attacks?’” Samantha said.

As for some people suggesting that Samantha is being mean to Meghan, she said, "Telling the truth is not being mean."

In the documentary, Markle also revealed that before she tied the knot with Prince Harry some of her friends warned her that becoming a member of the royal family would mean being under the constant glare of the public spotlight and losing your privacy.

During the "Inside Edition" interview, Samantha commented on this part of the doc, claiming, "She knew exactly what she was doing, so, hey you got what you wanted.”

A rep for Buckingham Palace did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment