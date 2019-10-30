Expand / Collapse search
House and Home
Published

Queen Elizabeth hiring a housekeeper to work near Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

By Janine Puhak | Fox News
Time to dust of that resume, royal fans.

Queen Elizabeth is officially hiring a housekeeper for Windsor Castle, and her staffers are looking for an “exceptional” candidate to join their ranks. The chosen applicant will ultimately work just a stone’s throw from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who live on the castle’s grounds at Frogmore Cottage.

The posting for a new “Housekeeping Assistant” recently surfaced on the royal household’s official site, where “previous housekeeping or hospitality experience” is described as advantageous but not essential.

“We’re more interested in your proactive approach and ability to tackle new challenges,” the description reads. The post elaborates that the right candidate will have a special attention for detail, enjoy working in a team setting and have top-notch organizational and time management skills, as they look forward to advancing their career in the hospitality industry.

The position even includes an option for live-in accommodations – and the opportunity to call Harry, Meghan and Archie your neighbors.  

“Joining our professional team, you’ll upkeep, clean and care for a wide range of interiors and items, ensuring they’re presented to their very best,” the listing continues.

“Learning from your colleagues, you’ll gain the specialist professional skills needed, always aiming for the highest standards. And you’ll welcome and take care of guests at functions and events too,” it states.

Though the position is primarily based out of the historic Windsor Castle, the gig involves “traveling to other Royal residences,” so perhaps there’s a chance the contender will bump into members of one of the world’s most famous families.

Applications for the full-time Housekeeping Assistant job, which includes benefits and training, close on Nov. 3. Serious applicants will likely be intrigued to learn that the position even includes an option for live-in accommodations – and the opportunity to call Harry, Meghan and Archie your neighbors.

