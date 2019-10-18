Prince Harry says mom Princess Diana's death is a 'wound that festers'

Princess Diana died 22 years ago, but much of that pain is still fresh for Prince Harry, who was only 12 years old at the time.

In the documentary "Harry & Meghan: An African Journey," Prince Harry, now 35, reflected on his mother and the work she did. Diana passed away in 1997 from injuries she sustained in a Paris car crash while being chased by paparazzi. She was 36.

Journalist Tom Bradby asked Harry whether he's at peace, or if he feels that Diana's loss is still a festering wound.

“I think probably a wound that festers," Harry said. "I think being part of this family, in this role, in this job, every single time I see a camera, every single time I hear a click, every single time I see a flash, it takes me straight back, so in that respect it’s the worst reminder of her life as opposed to the best."

Harry's recent 10-day tour of Africa with wife Meghan Markle and the couple's 5-month-old son Archie included many missions similar to those practiced by his mother during her 1997 visit, including clearing minefields in Angola.

“Being here now 22 years later trying to finish what she started will be incredibly emotional, but everything that I do reminds me of her," the Duke of Sussex said. "But as I said, with the role, with the job, with the sort of pressures that come with that, I get reminded of the bad stuff, unfortunately.”

Harry also compared the treatment of the Dutchess of Sussex, 38, by tabloids to that of his mother, calling them a "ruthless campaign."

