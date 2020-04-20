Meghan King Edmonds dances to 'Single Ladies' after ex Jim Edmonds reveals new girlfriend

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Meghan King Edmonds is leaving little to the imagination.

The former "Real Housewife of Orange County" star took time out of her coronavirus quarantine to lip-sync and dance to Beyoncé's hit song "Single Ladies" just days after her ex-husband, Jim Edmonds, revealed he has a new girlfriend.

The mom-of-three, 35, wore nothing but a pillow as she participated in the now-viral "Pillow Challenge" on Tik Tok.

Her choice of the song comes just a few days after Jim confirmed he is "in a relationship" with Kortnie O'Connor, a woman whom he and Meghan allegedly had a threesome with during their marriage.

Meghan alleged in January during her podcast “Intimate Knowledge” that Jim was in Cabo San Lucas with the woman and described her as a “friend” of the former couple.

Jim Edmonds denied the claim at the time and said it was “completely false.”

“I was invited to a surprise birthday party this weekend for one of my best friends and decided to bring a date. There is no affair going on here. It has been a plus one for the weekend,” Jim, 49, told Us Weekly at the time. “The woman I am in Cabo with is not her friend. They have not spoken in over three years.”

Meghan King Edmonds also broke down into tears during the episode as she detailed her marriage.

“We were newlyweds and trying to have fun and he wanted to have a threesome. … I’m shaking right now. I never even told anyone that I had a threesome because it just felt like … something I wasn’t proud of,” she said. “And now this is the woman he’s with? … It’s just so hurtful in so many ways. And I want to share it because I don’t want to feel shame in the decisions that I made.”

Jim Edmonds quickly responded to his ex-wife’s claims on the same day, and maintained that his marriage to the reality star “is and has been over.”

“As far as threesomes go, there were more than few initiated by Meghan and only Meghan,” Jim Edmonds alleged in response. “Recently, I have learned that she carried on with a few of these women without me being present. Would that not being [sic] considered cheating?”

Meghan King Edmonds responded in another statement to People magazine, saying: “We only had one threesome and only once during our marriage and that was with his current girlfriend.”

The pair married in 2014 after dating for a year and a half.

They share twin boys Hart and Hayes, 21 months, and daughter Aspen, 3.

Fox News' Julius Young contributed to this report.