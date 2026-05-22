Prince William says he's 'hoping' for an invite to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding

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Prince William is patiently waiting for his invite to Taylor Swift's upcoming wedding to Travis Kelce.

On Friday morning, the Prince of Wales was a guest on the British radio show, "Heart Breakfast," and asked the station to play "Opalite" by Swift, People reported.

William requested the hosts, Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden, play the song for his three kids.

"We believe there is a big wedding happening this summer," Theakston said before Holden chimed in, "Oh yes! Have you got an invite?"

TRAVIS KELCE'S SISTER-IN-LAW BEGS PEOPLE TO 'STOP F---ING ASKING' HER ABOUT HIS AND TAYLOR SWIFT'S WEDDING

"No comment," William replied. "I’m hoping, and I’m sure there might be an invitation around, but we’ll see."

The exact date of Swift and Kelce's wedding has not been disclosed, however, Page Six reported that the pair are set to tie the knot in New York City this summer. The outlet reported that the couple issued "save the dates" with New York City as the location and July 3 as the date.

In August, Swift and Kelce announced their engagement in a joint Instagram point. "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married," Swift captioned the post.

During the radio show appearance, William went into detail about how big of a fan his youngest son and daughter are of Swift.

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"Charlotte, my daughter, and Louis, to be fair, Charlotte, particularly, is obsessed by Taylor Swift. We went to see her on her Eras Tour and it was amazing," William said.

William and his three children, George, Charlotte and Louis, attended the Eras Tour show in London at the Wembley Arena in June 2024. The royal family watched the show from a box suite.

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"We were watching from up there, which is quite a long way from where the actual action is happening but the atmosphere was so incredible, you could actually feel the floors shaking when they were all dancing, it was brilliant," William said on "Heart Breakfast."

He shared that he took his children backstage to meet to meet Swift and Kelce. According to People, Swift posted a selfie with the royals after the show to her Instagram story with the caption: "Happy Bday M8. London shows are off to a splendid start."

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