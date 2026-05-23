Jack Osbourne fires back at body shamers calling him 'grossly underweight'

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Jack Osbourne is done dealing with body shamers.

The 40-year-old media personality took to Instagram to respond to articles body-shaming him for being "grossly underweight" and calling him "sick," saying "I cannot believe I’m having to actually make this f---ing video."

"I have lost no weight since I got out of the jungle doing 'I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!' six months ago," he explained. "I’ve been the same f---ng weight. The only difference is I shaved my beard and opted for a creepy mustache. That’s the only f---ing difference."

He went on to share that he's been on a weight loss journey for a number of years, and has been "consistently losing weight for the last three and a half years."

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At his heaviest, Jack shared that he weighed around 220 pounds and when he saw that number on the scale, "decided that I wanted to make some changes, so I did."

"What’s the big f--king deal?" Jack added. "I’m five-foot eight-and-a-half and 155 pounds. It is perfectly healthy."

He later added that he has been "brutalized by the press about being overweight" his entire life and cannot believe that even though he got "down to a healthy weight," he has been "criticized even more," telling the journalists and other body shamers that they can "get f--ked."

Jack is not the only Osbourne who has dealt with people commenting on their body, as his sister, Kelly Osbourne, received backlash after her appearance at the BRIT Awards. After attending the award show, social media users began commenting on her body, with one writing, "Ditch the Ozempic, eat a burger."

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"Looks like a dead body… she's tooooo thin and fragile.… Looks like she's going to see her dad soon."

Kelly posted screenshots of the negative comments, writing "Literally can't believe how disgusting some human beings truly are," over the screenshot.

"This is a special kind of cruelty in harming someone who is clearly going through something, kicking me while I'm down, doubting my pain, spreading my struggles as gossip, and turning your back when I need support and love most," she wrote on her Instagram Stories.

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She added that commenting on another person's body doesn't show strength, but rather "a profound absence of compassion and character."

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"I'm currently going through the hardest time of my life," she added. "I should not even have to defend myself. But I won't sit here and allow myself to be dehumanized in such a way!"