Meghan King Edmonds and ex Jim Edmonds' custody battle continues as he waits for coronavirus test results

Meghan King Edmonds and her custody battle with her estranged husband Jim Edmonds over their three small kids reached a new height amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Meghan reportedly took the kids -- daughter Aspen, 3, and twin sons Hayes and Hart, 21 months -- from St. Louis, Mo., to Los Angeles, Calif. in mid-March without telling Jim.

“Meghan took the kids to California unbeknownst to Jim. He can’t see his kids and he’s not going to travel,” a source told Us Weekly. “She can’t do that without talking to him first and Jim is saying that this was not discussed with him before she did it.”

But a rep for Meghan told the magazine on Sunday that she had legal approval to take the kids to another state and it was a "preapproved trip, signed off on by the guardian ad litem.”

“Meghan and Jim were going to exchange custody on Monday the 16th,” the rep said. “The Monday prior to the trip, Meghan told Jim she could take the kids on the 13th if he wanted her to. He said yes and he went to Nashville with his daughter and live-in girlfriend and partied there for several days.”

But Jim's representative disputed her side of the story and said, "I’m not sure what world Meghan is living in, but Jim had absolutely no idea she was taking the children, one of which who had a fever, on a plane to Los Angeles. Jim never, ever would have agreed to that. And if a judge signed off on this, Jim would sure like to see a copy of that order.”

The former baseball player's kids are not with him as he recovers from what may be coronavirus. Jim, 49, shared a selfie on his Instagram story from a hospital bed, wearing a face mask.

"Held off as long as I could," he wrote over the image. "I thought I was tough enough to get through. This virus is no joke."

"I got out of the emergency room and they are waiting for tests [results]. Did get tested for pneumonia, which was positive, which I've never had before," he announced. "Trying to just rest up and get better. Wanted to thank everyone for their wishes..."

He added: "I'm home, I'm feeling pretty good and I'm doing the best I can to rest up. Thank you again, everyone. I guess all you phony tabloids can have your way with this one because you've got nothing else to do. For all my friends, thank you very much and I'll let you know how everything's going when I find out."

