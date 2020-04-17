Jim Edmonds dating woman he once allegedly had threesome with while married to 'RHOC' star Meghan King Edmonds

Jim Edmonds is off the single market again.

The former Major League Baseball slugger, 49, is "in a relationship," Edmonds’ rep Steve Honig confirmed to Fox News on Friday.

According to People magazine, Edmonds -- who revealed earlier this month that he had tested positive for the novel coronavirus -- and his new romance have been holed up together for the past "few weeks" amid the coronavirus quarantine.

CELEBRITIES WHO HAVE TESTED POSITIVE FOR CORONAVIRUS

The news comes following a tumultuous split from his ex-wife, “Real Housewives of Orange County” alum Meghan King Edmonds, and after she alleged to have had a threesome with Edmonds and the woman, while she was still married to the baseball great.

MEGHAN KING EDMONDS AND JIM EDMONDS TO DIVORCE AFTER FIVE YEARS OF MARRIAGE

Meghan alleged in January during her podcast “Intimate Knowledge” that Jim Edmonds was in Cabo San Lucas with the woman, who they allegedly had their fling with and who Meghan described to be a “friend” of the former couple.

Jim Edmonds denied the claim at the time and said it was “completely false.”

“I was invited to a surprise birthday party this weekend for one of my best friends and decided to bring a date. There is no affair going on here. It has been a plus one for the weekend,” Jim, 49, told Us Weekly at the time. “The woman I am in Cabo with is not her friend. They have not spoken in over three years.”

Meghan King Edmonds also broke down into tears during the episode as she detailed her marriage.

'REAL HOUSEWIVES' STAR MEGHAN KING EDMONDS' HUSBAND ADMITS 'LAPSE IN JUDGMENT' BUT DENIES PHYSICAL INFIDELITY

“We were newlyweds and trying to have fun and he wanted to have a threesome. … I’m shaking right now. I never even told anyone that I had a threesome because it just felt like … something I wasn’t proud of,” she said. “And now this is the woman he’s with? … It’s just so hurtful in so many ways. And I want to share it because I don’t want to feel shame in the decisions that I made.”

Jim Edmonds quickly responded to his ex-wife’s claims on the same day, and maintained that his marriage to the reality star “is and has been over.”

JIM EDMONDS RESPONDS TO EX MEGHAN KING EDMONDS' THREESOME ALLEGATIONS: 'TIRED OF THE LIES'

“As far as threesomes go, there were more than few initiated by Meghan and only Meghan,” Jim Edmonds alleged in response. “Recently, I have learned that she carried on with a few of these women without me being present. Would that not being [sic] considered cheating?”

However, Meghan King Edmonds responded in another statement to People magazine, saying: “We only had one threesome and only once during our marriage and that was with his current girlfriend.”

The pair married in 2014 after dating for a year and a half.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

They share twin boys Hart and Hayes, 18 months, and daughter Aspen, 3.