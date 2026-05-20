Lindsay Lohan, Brooks Nader and Halsey heat up red carpets in sky-high slits and sheer gowns

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Many of Hollywood's biggest stars stepped out onto the red carpet this week in risqué black dresses.

Lindsay Lohan, Halsey and Brooks Nader are just three of the big names who dared to bare in revealing dresses this week, whether it be in sheer looks or one with a high slit.

Here's a look at some of the stars in little black numbers.

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Lindsay Lohan

Lindsay Lohan turned heads when she arrived at the GucciCore: Gucci Cruise 2027 event in a two-piece leather outfit.

The matching set featured a jacket on top with a high neckline, and a skirt that included a high slit, showing off the actress's toned legs.

She paired the look with gold jewelry and a black purse, and opted for a natural makeup look.

The "Parent Trap" actress posted pictures from the night on her Instagram, with fans quickly flooding the comments section with compliments. "Could you imagine looking this amazing !!!😍🔥🔥🔥," one fan wrote, while another added, "Oh she did NOT come to play 😍🔥."

Helena Christensen

Helena Christensen broke the Cannes Film Festival dress code when she arrived at the red carpet screening of "Amarga Navidad" in a sheer black dress.

The backless dress featured a plunging neckline which was lined with black velvet and then flowed into a completely sheer design with black lace, giving fans a peek of her high-waisted black underwear.

She kept the accessories to a minimum and opted for a more natural hair and makeup look, letting the dress do all the talking.

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The Cannes Film Festival implemented a new dress code in 2025, which banned sheer dresses for "decency reasons," something a few attendees chose to overlook this year.

Christensen posted photos from the red carpet on her Instagram, with fans calling her the "most beautiful woman in the world" and "absolutely stunning."

The Danish model sported another revealing black dress at the festival, during the Knights of Charity gala on Wednesday.

She posted photos from the night on her Instagram, captioning the post: "A truly beautiful and heartfelt evening in the most magical garden full of laughter and roses 🌹💫💜." Fans were quick to compliment her in the comments section, with one writing, "Beautiful as always ❤️❤️."

Brooks Nader

Brooks Nader stood out from the crowd when she posed for photos in a black Zuhair Murad gown at the amfAR Gala at the Cannes Film Festival.

The "Love Thy Nader" star walked the red carpet in a sheer black floor-length dress with a plunging halter neckline.

She accessorized the dress with just two rings, and styled her hair in a loose updo. Her makeup look included a dark smoky eye with bold lashes and a defined nude lip.

Halsey

Halsey also chose to break the Cannes Film Festival dress code this year, walking the red carpet at the festival's screening of "Her Private Hell."

The Grammy Award-nominated singer wore a sleeveless sheer black dress which featured a layered, ruffled skirt with lace designs, which she paired with a black bodysuit.

She paired the look with a dark makeup look and accessorized her curly hair with a headband.

Julianne Hough

Julianne Hough stunned when she posed for photos at the Gracie Awards in a black dress.

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The "Dancing with the Stars" host arrived at the award show in a black dress with a halter neckline and a keyhole cutout at the center of her chest. The tight bodice included multiple horizontal cutouts, while the loose skirt featured a thigh-high slit.

She wore little to no accessories and styled her signature blonde hair in a short bob.

Marion Cotillard

Marion Cotillard also broke the Cannes Film Festival dress code rules when she posed for photos at the premiere of "Roma Elastica."

The actress walked the red carpet in a sheer black crochet Schiaparelli dress with a full-coverage fringe train following behind her.

She styled her hair in a deep side part and kept her accessories to a minimum, including dangling earrings and a ring.

Emily Blunt

Emily Blunt stepped out at the Louis Vuitton fashion show in New York in a unique look.

The "A Quiet Place" actress attended the runway show in a cropped jacket with exaggerated shoulders and a bold black-and-white plaid pattern, which she paired with matching high-waisted trousers.

The actress wore her hair in a slick back bun and opted for a natural makeup look with pink lipstick.

Penélope Cruz

Penélope Cruz stunned when she arrived to the red carpet premiere of "La Bola Negra" at the Cannes Film Festival in a revealing black dress.

The actress wore a black one-shoulder Chanel dress to the premiere, which featured areas with sheer fabric, as well as a thigh-high slit highlighting her toned legs. The dress also featured feather embellishments on her hip and shoulder.

She kept her accessories to a minimum, opting for a pair of earrings and a ring, and went with a natural makeup look, styling her short hair in a side part.

Tara Reid

Tara Reid made her big return to the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival after she was hospitalized in November.

The actress posed for photos at the premiere of "The Birthday Party" in a one-shoulder black dress that featured a large white flower embellishment on her shoulder, with the white fabric flowing down and forming a cape that trailed behind her.

She wore her hair in a high bun and went for a dramatic makeup look with bold lashes and a dark smoky eye. The "Sharknado" star accessorized the dress with multiple bracelets and a statement necklace.

Last year, Reid claimed she was drugged at a hotel bar. However, police later confirmed there was no sufficient evidence of anyone tampering with the actress' drink.

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Despite police findings, Reid fired back and said the "horrifying experience" has been affecting her mental health.

According to video footage, Reid — who was in Chicago for Comic Con — appeared disoriented as several people helped her into a wheelchair. Slurring her words and visibly confused, she was seen clinging onto a hotel guest before being seated. In another clip, the "American Pie" alum was seen being taken out of the hotel on a stretcher by paramedics, with onlookers shouting words of support.

Irina Shayk

Irina Shayk put it all out there when she stepped out in Milan, Italy in a fully sheer black gown.

The flowy gown featured intricate lace designs which gave fans a look at her black undergarments. She paired the look with black knee-length socks and black pointed heels, as well as a black clutch.

The model styled her hair in a slick back bun and went for a more natural makeup look, except for bold red lipstick.

Christina Aguilera

Christina Aguilera made a statement when she arrived at the 35th anniversary celebration of The Abbey in West Hollywood.

The Grammy Award-winning singer posed for photos on the red carpet in a black bodysuit with a plunging neckline and sheer mesh on the side and ruffles on the neck and down the torso.

She paired the bodysuit with a black lace bra, which was visible due to the plunging neckline, as well as black hot pants, sheer black tights and black leather gloves.

Eva Longoria

Eva Longoria shut down the red carpet when she arrived at the Global Gift Gala at the Cannes Film Festival in a sparkly dual-toned dress.

The "Desperate Housewives" star posed for photos in a sequined black and white dress with a plunging halter neckline and a thigh-high slit.

She paired the look with multiple pieces of jewelry, including a bracelet, rings, a statement necklace and a pair of dangling earrings.

The actress styled her hair straight and parted down the middle and went with bold eye makeup and subtle lipstick.

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Heidi Klum

Heidi Klum left little to the imagination when she arrived to the Killian Beach Club after party in a revealing gown.

The German supermodel attended the event in a brown figure-hugging corset dress with a scalloped neckline and sheer mesh cutouts on the sides, as well as a thigh-high slit and ruching at the hip.

Klum styled the dress with pointed high-heeled shoes and a series of diamond rings on her fingers.

She posted photos and videos from the night on her Instagram, which included some shots of her with husband, Tom Kaulitz, captioning the post, "Party time with my L❤️VE and @kilianparis @kilianhennessy."

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The "Germany's Next Top Model" host also attended the amfAR Gala while at the Cannes Film Festival, this time in a big black ballgown.

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