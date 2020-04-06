Meghan King Edmonds appears to seemingly shade ex Jim Edmonds on social media

Meghan King Edmonds appeared to be knocking her estranged husband, Jim Edmonds, yet again on social media.

The former "Real Housewives of Orange County" star recently posted a TikTok video where she sang a song that seemingly dissed the former MLB player who revealed he tested positive for coronavirus last week, although he's asymptomatic.

“Got a text from my ex the other day, he said he missed me. I said, ‘I’m sorry I can’t talk right now, I’m at a funeral.’ He said, ‘Oh, my god. Who died?’ I said, ‘My feelings for you did. Bye, f----r," Meghan lip-synced.

After the comment section blew up, she captioned the video: “I kid I kiddd [sic] but the ending is my favorite."

When asked about the post, Jim's rep Steve Honig told Fox News, “During the past few weeks we have seen celebrities use social media to bring people together and support one another. Apparently, Meghan has taken a different path and instead decided spew hatred and anger. She thinks it’s funny; I think it’s pathetic and immature.”

Edmonds, 49, took to Instagram last week to share news about his health as her recovers in St. Louis, Mo.

"I appreciate everyone who has sent well wishes and wished me the best," Edmonds said. "I did test positive for pneumonia and I did get a test back positive for the virus. I am completely symptom-free now and doing really well, so I must have had it for a while before I got tested."

Edmonds then urged his fans to take the outbreak seriously.

"Do not take this lightly. If you don't feel good, go to the doctor or go to the emergency room if you can't breathe," Edmonds added. "That's what happened to me."

Meghan, 35, and Jim split in October after she accused him of inappropriate behavior with their kids' nanny although he and the nanny denied the allegations.

They share three kids: daughter Aspen, 3, and twin sons Hayes and Hart, 21 months.