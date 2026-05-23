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Gordon Ramsay says the ‘most important thing’ he taught his 6 kids had nothing to do with cooking

The 'MasterChef' star and wife Tana are parents to six children ranging from a Royal Marine commando to a toddler

Stephanie Giang-Paunon By Stephanie Giang-Paunon Fox News
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Gordon Ramsay lays down the one non-negotiable rule that runs his home Video

Gordon Ramsay lays down the one non-negotiable rule that runs his home

The ‘MasterChef’ star tells Fox News Digital at FOX Upfront 2026 the life lesson he drills into his six kids and explains the one cooking mistake that 'drives [him] insane’

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Gordon Ramsay may be one of the most feared chefs on television, but inside his home, there is one non-negotiable rule that has nothing to do with food.

The "MasterChef" star, who shares six children with his wife, Tana Ramsay, revealed on the FOX Upfront 2026 red carpet that the biggest lesson he is determined to pass down is not about perfecting a steak or mastering a soufflé — it’s about basic respect.

Gordon Ramsay standing at New York City Center during Fox Upfronts event

Gordon Ramsay says the most important lesson he teaches his six children is manners, calling them the most important thing in life that cost zero. (Taylor Hill/WireImage)

"The one thing I’ve taught them all, brilliantly, are manners," Ramsay told Fox News Digital. "The most important thing in life, but they cost zero."

"The one thing I’ve taught them all, brilliantly, are manners."

— Gordon Ramsay

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Gordon Ramsay standing with his children Megan, Matilda, Tana, Holly, and Jack Ramsay at an event

Gordon Ramsay poses with his children Megan, Matilda, Tana, Holly, and Jack Ramsay at the BAFTA Children's Awards at The Roundhouse in London on Nov. 20, 2016. (David M. Benett/Getty Images)

For Ramsay, the rule applies across the board — whether his kids are serving in the military, studying at university or growing up in the spotlight of their father’s global fame.

The celebrity chef and Tana are parents to Megan, who was born in 1998; twins Jack and Holly, (1999); Matilda, who goes by "Tilly," (2001); Oscar, (2019); and Jesse, who was born in (2023).

WATCH: GORDON RAMSAY LAYS DOWN THE ONE NON-NEGOTIABLE RULE THAT RUNS HIS HOME

Gordon Ramsay lays down the one non-negotiable rule that runs his home Video

And while Ramsay’s empire spans restaurants, television and social media, he has made it clear he does not want entitlement anywhere near his household.

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Gordon Ramsay and Tana Ramsay posing together at the 2026 Fox Upfronts in New York City.

Gordon Ramsay and Tana Ramsay attend the 2026 Fox Upfronts at New York City Center on May 11 in New York City. (Taylor Hill / WireImage)

"Jack’s a Royal Marine commando, off defending the country in some of the most extreme conditions," Ramsay previously told People. "Megan’s an incredible police officer. Holly’s gone into fashion. Tilly’s studying at university for her degree. Tana and I came from a family with no degrees."

Tana has also credited their big-family upbringing for helping the couple navigate life with six children.

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"I’m one of four, Gordon’s one of four, so it’s sort of second nature to me," she added.

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But if there is one place Ramsay still loses patience, it is in the kitchen.

When Fox News Digital asked what mistake continues to make him crazy after years of judging aspiring cooks, Ramsay didn’t hesitate.

Gordon Ramsay standing beside auditioner Foo on the MASTERCHEF

Gordon Ramsay reveals the biggest cooking mistake that drives him insane after years of judging aspiring chefs on competition television shows. (FOX via Getty Images)

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"The one mistake I see over and over that drives me insane, they think seasoning food should be done at the end," he said. "When you season food, beginning small, middle small and correct the seasoning at the end. Don’t wait until it’s cooked before you start seasoning. Food needs to be cooked with seasoning, not ignored for 90% of the journey."

Ramsay also opened up about what keeps him hooked on competition television after decades in the business — the chaos.

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"I get so excited when that mixture becomes real with social media stars, amateurs and then professionals, because they rub each other up the wrong way and, so, that creates friction even before I get into the mix," he said. "Then the intensity with a grab from that platform. Cooking is hard enough, but pivoting with ingredients you’ve never cooked before is bloody hard and that excites me."

FOX has renewed Ramsay’s shows for additional seasons, including "Kitchen Nightmares," "Hell’s Kitchen," "Gordon Ramsay’s Secret Service," "Next Level Baker" and "Next Level Chef."

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

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