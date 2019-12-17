Jim Edmonds goes 'off the grid' amid Meghan King Edmonds divorce, enjoys fishing excursion with daughter

Jim Edmonds is embracing the single life far from home.

Meghan King Edmonds' estranged husband -- who filed for divorce from the former "Real Housewives of Orange County" star in October -- appeared to be enjoying an excursion out to sea in an undisclosed location he described as "off the grid" on social media.

He brought along his daughter Hayley.

"Deep-sea fishing off the grid," Edmonds, 49, captioned a photo of Hayley in the captain's seat. "First time ever for @hayleyedmonds15 to be in the chair. Not ready for the fishing pole yet. The corona was too cold. Thank you H #myrock blood thicker than water. # poor us #family"

Hayley, 22, who is Meghan's stepdaughter, slammed the former Bravo star after news broke of her and Jim's divorce.

"I've been waiting for it," Hayley told Us Weekly of Megan and Jim's split. "For probably...three years? I think it's impossible to be happy with someone so...I don't know if I would say narcissistic but, she, like, creates her own problems and loves conflict and things like that.

"The selfishness is miserable for anyone to be around, let alone to be married to her. My whole family has grown closer because we have all had to stay silent in hopes to protect my dad and no one can do it anymore,” Jim's daughter added.

Edmonds and the “Real Housewives of Orange County” alum, 35, married in October 2014 and share 18-month-old twin sons Hart and Hayes as well as daughter Aspen, 3. Edmonds also has daughter Sutton and son Landon from his second marriage.

Days prior to the father-daughter duo's fishing trip, Jim spent time with the three children he shares with Meghan.

"The littles are getting big. Headed to Cali to see mommy and get Hart a little bit more treatment #napaceenter" he captioned the photo.

In June, it was revealed that the former MLB centerfielder had sent salacious texts to an unnamed woman.

Jim admitted that he had a "lapse in judgment" but denied he had a physical affair after a website published alleged explicit texts between Edmonds and the woman.

"Regrettably, I had a lapse in judgment. I engaged in an inappropriate conversation with this person," he told Us Weekly at the time. "At no time was there any type of relationship or physical contact. Absolutely none."

Hayley also took exception to the “disturbing” rumor that her father had carried on an affair with the family’s nanny, Carly Wilson – an allegation that both Edmonds and Wilson have denied.

“They’re family! They are around every day and they care [for] those kids and they care about my dad because he’s just like … they want to help him,” Hayley explained. “They’re just young girls that are just trying to work and be positive and be happy and enjoy their job. And the way [Meghan] stepped over the line is just completely disrespectful and it’s just absurd.”

While Jim appears to be enjoying life at sea with his daughter, Meghan opened up this week in a somber blog post about her body struggles amid the divorce battle.

“I am too skinny. I don’t like it," Meghan wrote. "I won’t weigh myself because I’m scared to see what the scale says. When my clothes don’t fit I pretend like they do anyway. But I’m not hungry. I know I should eat but I’m surviving on adrenaline but decaying on stress (did I mention what has happened in the last 150 days? And let’s just really lay it on by being in the thick of the holidays).”

