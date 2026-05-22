‘Charlie’s Angels’ star Jaclyn Smith says beauty secret isn’t makeup or diet after fans praise youthful glow

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jaclyn Smith is proving age is just a number.

The "Charlie’s Angels" legend opened up about her youthful glow at 80, saying love matters more than makeup.

Smith stunned on the red carpet at the Paley Honors Spring Gala in New York City, where she reunited with former co-star Kate Jackson to celebrate the iconic series’ 50th anniversary.

When Fox News Digital asked the TV icon what the beauty secret was behind her flawless look, she replied, "Clean living, being loved."

'CHARLIE'S ANGELS' STAR JACLYN SMITH SAYS SHE TURNED DOWN BOND GIRL ROLE OVER TEXAS VALUES

"I have the best family in the whole wide world to grow up with. Great husband, two beautiful children, three granddaughters. So, it doesn't get better than that. It's all about love, all about family with me."

The actress, who played Kelly Garrett from 1976 until the series wrapped in 1981, stunned on the red carpet of the event at the Plaza Hotel in Manhattan.

She shared photos from The Paley Honors gala in New York alongside Jackson, reflecting on the iconic television series nearly 50 years after its debut.

"Hello from The Paley Honors gala in New York! What a treat to celebrate again with my friends from the Paley Center," Smith wrote on Instagram.

"Kate and I were so lucky to attend and accept this on behalf of our Charlie’s Angels family, continuing in our celebration of 50 years since the launch of the series. Grateful doesn’t begin to encompass how I feel to have been and continue to be a part of that legacy."

‘CHARLIE'S ANGELS' STAR KATE JACKSON SAYS FAME DESTROYED HER PRIVACY AND FORCED HER OUT OF HOLLYWOOD

Fans quickly flooded the comments section with praise for the longtime actress and her timeless appearance.

"Happy 50th anniversary, you look fabulous, you're so part of my life growing up. I looked up to you with admiration and as role models. Thank you for the memories. Good life Angels," one fan wrote.

WATCH: ‘CHARLIE’S ANGELS’ STAR JACLYN SMITH, 80, REVEALS SECRET TO HER AGELESS LOOK

Others added, "you look amazing," "still looking beautiful ladies," and "Both you and Kate are beautiful."

"Classic beauties," another user commented, while one fan remarked, "Wow you both look like you haven’t aged."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"Jaclyn Smith, a true iconic lady. Stylish, classy. timeless and we your fans just enjoy so much seeing you living your best life. Thank you," another commenter shared.

Before she became one of television’s most recognizable stars, Smith said she had no idea "Charlie’s Angels" would change pop culture forever.

When Fox News Digital asked whether she realized she was becoming a style icon at the time, Smith said, "When I was starting out, no."

‘CHARLIE’S ANGELS’ STAR CHERYL LADD DEFIED PRODUCERS WITH ‘TINIEST BIKINI EVER’ TO MAKE HER POINT

"But I guess we did pave the way for some glamor and looking at women in a different way. We sort of paved that way for new roles for women."

"Charlie’s Angels" became an instant sensation after premiering in 1976, turning Smith, Jackson and Farrah Fawcett into global stars almost overnight.

Fawcett famously exited after the first season, while Jackson left after Season 3 — leaving Smith as the only original Angel to stay for the show’s entire five-season run.

The Paley Honors Spring Gala honored the cultural legacy of the hit crime drama, which Jackson said still airs around the world five decades after its debut.

WATCH: ‘CHARLIE’S ANGELS’ STAR KATE JACKSON ESCAPES HOLLYWOOD PRESSURE FOR PEACEFUL FARM LIFE

Jackson admitted she’s shocked by the show’s staying power.

"Oh, it's wonderful," Jackson said. "I mean, that we would be here 50 years later, 50 years after the debut, and it's still on television all over the world, never has gone off. It's just really amazing."

These days, however, Jackson has traded Hollywood chaos for farm life in Virginia and has zero regrets.

"I'd rather be on the farm than on any red carpet any day of the week," Jackson quipped.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The actress said life away from Hollywood’s spotlight brings a kind of peace she never found in the entertainment industry.

"I love that there's no pressure, it's just wonderful, there are the animals and some friends… and it's a great way to live," she said. "It is a heck of a lot better than … this can be a little overwhelming."

Meanwhile, Smith’s own Hollywood journey has spanned more than five decades.

After starting out as a model in the early 1970s, she landed guest spots on shows including "McCloud," "Switch" and "The Rookies" before "Charlie’s Angels" catapulted her to superstardom.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

She later earned critical acclaim and a Golden Globe nomination for portraying Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis in the TV movie "Jacqueline Bouvier Kennedy."

Off-screen, Smith has been married four times and eventually found lasting love with surgeon Brad Allen, whom she married in 1997 after meeting him while her father was receiving treatment at the University of Illinois at Chicago Medical Center.