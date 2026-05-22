Bella Hadid, Kelsea Ballerini and more stars kick off summer early with bikini photos

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Celebrities are getting ready for summer.

Stars like Bella Hadid, Kelsea Ballerini and Elizabeth Hurley are heating things up with their bikini photos, whether at the beach, in front of their swimming pools or on a yacht.

Here are all the stars bringing summer vibes to spring in their bikinis.

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Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid enjoyed some fun in the sun while on a yacht off the coast of the South of France.

The Victoria's Secret model was photographed enjoying the warmer weather with her friends while taking a dip in the pool on board, posing for photos with her girlfriends and getting a tan.

Hadid also took some time to stretch and do some yoga while lounging on the yacht in her bikini.

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She could be seen wearing a tiny metallic bikini, which she paired with black sunglasses.

While in the South of France, Hadid walked the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival in multiple eye-catching gowns, including one which paid tribute to the late fashion icon, Jane Birkin.

Kelsea Ballerini

Kelsea Ballerini's recent photo dump featured pictures of her lounging at the beach.

In the photo, the 32-year-old singer could be seen lying on a beach towel with the ocean behind her as she wore a black and white patterned bikini top, which she paired with sunglasses and gold earrings.

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"Getting my steps in, making music, finding ramen, learning sports (cars go fast!), and simply vibing," she captioned the post.

Fans also got excited when she hinted at the possibility of new music coming soon in another slide, with one writing, "Kelsea I’m so happy you are making more music! Ps: miss you on tour ❤️," in the comments section and another adding, "making music?! oh your [sic] already changing my entire life."

Millie Bobby Brown

Millie Bobby Brown is gearing up for summer with a beach selfie.

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The "Stranger Things" actress shared a selfie on Instagram of herself at the beach in a yellow bikini, which she paired with a gold chain around her waist, hoop earrings and layered necklaces.

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The ocean can be seen behind her and her hair appeared to be wet, suggesting she took a dip to cool off before snapping the picture.

Fans couldn't help but flood the comments section with kind words for the actress, with one writing, "you are too beautiful mille💛✨," and another adding, "My fave girl here she is slaying the internet again 🙂‍↕️."

Elizabeth Hurley

Elizabeth Hurley gave fans tips on how to get the perfect bikini photo in a recent Instagram post.

The 60-year-old actress posed poolside in a white bikini with thin black stripes, which she accessorized with a pair of sunglasses. In the photos, the actress is lying down near the edge of a pool while she propped herself up on her elbows, showing off her toned body.

"Being photographed in a bikini can be scary so here’s my number one tip: LIE DOWN!! Even in hideous overhead light, or with nasty hi-def camera phones (these were taken on a phone in direct sunlight) if you s-t-r-e-t-c-h out enough and wear sunglasses you’ll look fine 🩷Thank me later 😉," she wrote in the caption.

Fans couldn't help but compliment the actress in the comments section, with one writing, "And she is in her sixties?? God bless THE Queen!" Another added, "Can't believe Elizabeth ever has taken a bad photo wearing a bikini."

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Jessica Alba

Jessica Alba soaked up the sun while out for a day on a yacht with her friends for her birthday.

In an Instagram carousel shared earlier this month, Alba posted a series of photos of her and her friends enjoying time on a boat, including pictures of them lounging in their bikinis, dancing, going down the slide and jet skiing.

The "Fantastic Four" star could be seen showing off her toned body as she lay on a floatation device. In another photo, the actress posed with her boyfriend, Danny Ramirez, who she has been linked to since mid-2025.

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Ramirez left a heart emoji in the comments section, while fans wished her a happy birthday in the comments section. One fan wrote, "Happy, Happy Birthday gorgeous !! Here’s to a GREAT year ahead !✨💖🎂⭐️."

Sharon Stone

Sharon Stone turned heads when she posed in front of a swimming pool in a recent Instagram post.

The 68-year-old movie star appeared in the photo in a patterned bikini with red, purple, green and black accents, captioning the post, "summers around the corner! happy Friday my loves."

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In the photo, she is posing next to a swimming pool with her hair tied back, and with her eyes covered with leaves as she holds up a small twig near her face.

"Still got it!!!" one fan wrote in the comments section. Another added, "Queen is slaying," with a series of crown emojis. A third fan wrote, "The real deal! Classy, elegant, brilliant and beautiful. No cookie cutter here."

Julianne Hough

"Dancing with the Stars" host, Julianne Hough, shared more than one bikini photo while on vacation in Fiji.

The professional dancer took to Instagram to share a number of pictures of her enjoying some fun in the sun, captioning the post, "Fiji Dreams."

In some of the photos, Hough can be seen wearing a leopard-print bikini as she parties on a boat with her friends. Subsequent photos showed her in a red bikini as she snorkels, including some of her floating on her back in the water.

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Other photos show her sitting on a porch ledge in a black bikini, and standing on the beach in a white one-piece.

One fan wrote in the comments, "Dreamy life!!! Absolutely stunning!! Enjoy every minute!!😍," with another writing, "You look so happy Jules! Living life at its best❤️🙌."

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