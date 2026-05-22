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Bella Hadid, Kelsea Ballerini and more stars kick off summer early with bikini photos

Millie Bobby Brown, Jessica Alba and Julianne Hough shared beach and poolside snaps on social media this month

By Lori A Bashian Fox News
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Kelsea Ballerini walked the red carpet at the 2024 CMA Awards with boyfriend Chase Stokes Video

Kelsea Ballerini walked the red carpet at the 2024 CMA Awards with boyfriend Chase Stokes

Ballerini wore a sparkly silver dress at the CMA Awards, while Stokes wore a black suit.

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Celebrities are getting ready for summer.

Stars like Bella Hadid, Kelsea Ballerini and Elizabeth Hurley are heating things up with their bikini photos, whether at the beach, in front of their swimming pools or on a yacht.

Here are all the stars bringing summer vibes to spring in their bikinis.

A split image of Bella Hadid and Kelsea Ballerini

Hadid and Ballerini are two of the big stars spotted in bikinis this spring. (Samir Hussein/WireImage; Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Fashion Trust US)

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Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid in a metallic bikini with a towel in a yacht off the South of France in May 2026.

Hadid was photographed soaking up the sun while on a yacht with friends off the coast of the South of France. (AbacaPress)

Bella Hadid enjoyed some fun in the sun while on a yacht off the coast of the South of France.

The Victoria's Secret model was photographed enjoying the warmer weather with her friends while taking a dip in the pool on board, posing for photos with her girlfriends and getting a tan.

Bella Hadid doing yoga while on the yacht in May 2026.

Hadid took some time to practice yoga while on the yacht. (AbacaPress)

Bella Hadid stretching her legs while lounging on the yacht in May 2026.

Hadid stretched her legs and back while soaking up the sun. (AbacaPress)

Hadid also took some time to stretch and do some yoga while lounging on the yacht in her bikini.

  • Bella Hadid in a metallic bikini with a towel in a yacht off the South of France in May 2026.
    Image 1 of 16

    Hadid was photographed soaking up the sun while on a yacht with friends off the coast of the South of France. (AbacaPress)

  • Bella Hadid and her friends posing for a picture together while on a yacht.
    Image 2 of 16

    Hadid and her friends posed for photos together while spending time on the yacht. (AbacaPress)

  • Bella Hadid jumping into the swimming pool with an unknown man in May 2026.
    Image 3 of 16

    The photographs showed Hadid cooling off in the ocean with her friends. (AbacaPress)

  • Bella Hadid lounging in a swimsuit while on a yacht in May 2026.
    Image 4 of 16

    Hadid spent some time getting a tan while lounging on the yacht. (AbacaPress)

  • Bella Hadid stretching her legs while lounging on the yacht in May 2026.
    Image 5 of 16

    Hadid stretched her legs and back while soaking up the sun. (AbacaPress)

  • Bella Hadid doing yoga while on the yacht in May 2026.
    Image 6 of 16

    Hadid took some time to practice yoga while on the yacht. (AbacaPress)

  • Bella Hadid with a towel on her head in May 2026.
    Image 7 of 16

    Hadid dried off after taking a dip in the ocean while hanging out on a yacht. (AbacaPress)

  • Bella Hadid and her friend jumping into the ocean.
    Image 8 of 16

    Hadid had a little fun and jumped off the yacht and into the ocean with her friend. (AbacaPress)

  • Bella Hadid posing with her arms on her head after getting out of the ocean.
    Image 9 of 16

    Hadid soaked up the sun after a dip in the ocean. (AbacaPress)

  • Bella Hadid and her friend group posing for photos while on the yacht.
    Image 10 of 16

    Hadid posed for photos with her girlfriends while having fun on the yacht. (AbacaPress)

  • Bella Hadid eating a potato chip while on a yacht with her friends.
    Image 11 of 16

    Hadid snacked on some food as her friends took photos of her. (AbacaPress)

  • Bella Hadid in a metallic bikini while on a yacht.
    Image 12 of 16

    Hadid rocked a metallic string bikini while on a yacht off the coast of the South of France. (AbacaPress)

  • Bella Hadid relaxed on a lounge chair in a string bikini while on a yacht.
    Image 13 of 16

    Hadid relaxed on a lounge chair in a string bikini while on a yacht. (AbacaPress)

  • Bella Hadid was all smiles after getting out of the ocean while on a yacht with her friends.
    Image 14 of 16

    Hadid was all smiles after getting out of the ocean while on a yacht with her friends. (AbacaPress)

  • Bella Hadid posed along a wall in a string bikini while on a yacht.
    Image 15 of 16

    Hadid posed along a wall in a string bikini while on a yacht. (AbacaPress)

  • Bella Hadid in sunglasses and a metallic string bikini while on a yacht in France.
    Image 16 of 16

    Hadid in sunglasses and a metallic string bikini while on a yacht in France. (AbacaPress)

She could be seen wearing a tiny metallic bikini, which she paired with black sunglasses.

While in the South of France, Hadid walked the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival in multiple eye-catching gowns, including one which paid tribute to the late fashion icon, Jane Birkin.

Bella Hadid lounging in a swimsuit while on a yacht in May 2026.

Hadid spent some time getting a tan while lounging on the yacht. (AbacaPress)

Kelsea Ballerini

Kelsea Ballerini laying down on the beach with the ocean behind her in 2026.

Ballerini posted photos of herself lounging at the beach in a striped bikini. (Kelsea Ballerini Instagram)

Kelsea Ballerini's recent photo dump featured pictures of her lounging at the beach.

In the photo, the 32-year-old singer could be seen lying on a beach towel with the ocean behind her as she wore a black and white patterned bikini top, which she paired with sunglasses and gold earrings.

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"Getting my steps in, making music, finding ramen, learning sports (cars go fast!), and simply vibing," she captioned the post.

Fans also got excited when she hinted at the possibility of new music coming soon in another slide, with one writing, "Kelsea I’m so happy you are making more music! Ps: miss you on tour ❤️," in the comments section and another adding, "making music?! oh your [sic] already changing my entire life."

Millie Bobby Brown

Millie Bobby Brown in a swimsuit while at the beach in May 2026.

Brown shared a selfie from her day at the beach, posing in a yellow bikini. (Millie Bobby Brown Instagram)

Millie Bobby Brown is gearing up for summer with a beach selfie.

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The "Stranger Things" actress shared a selfie on Instagram of herself at the beach in a yellow bikini, which she paired with a gold chain around her waist, hoop earrings and layered necklaces.

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The ocean can be seen behind her and her hair appeared to be wet, suggesting she took a dip to cool off before snapping the picture.

Fans couldn't help but flood the comments section with kind words for the actress, with one writing, "you are too beautiful mille💛✨," and another adding, "My fave girl here she is slaying the internet again 🙂‍↕️."

Elizabeth Hurley

Elizabeth Hurley lying down next to a swimming pool in a May 2026 Instagram post.

Hurley shared her favorite tip for getting the perfect bikini photo with her Instagram followers. (Elizabeth Hurley Instagram)

Elizabeth Hurley gave fans tips on how to get the perfect bikini photo in a recent Instagram post.

The 60-year-old actress posed poolside in a white bikini with thin black stripes, which she accessorized with a pair of sunglasses. In the photos, the actress is lying down near the edge of a pool while she propped herself up on her elbows, showing off her toned body.

Elizabeth Hurley posing with her head leaned back in a May 2026 Instagram post.

Hurley showed off her slim figure and toned abs in a white bikini with black stripes. (Elizabeth Hurley Instagram)

"Being photographed in a bikini can be scary so here’s my number one tip: LIE DOWN!! Even in hideous overhead light, or with nasty hi-def camera phones (these were taken on a phone in direct sunlight) if you s-t-r-e-t-c-h out enough and wear sunglasses you’ll look fine 🩷Thank me later 😉," she wrote in the caption.

Fans couldn't help but compliment the actress in the comments section, with one writing, "And she is in her sixties?? God bless THE Queen!" Another added, "Can't believe Elizabeth ever has taken a bad photo wearing a bikini."

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Jessica Alba

Jessica Alba lounging on a paddleboard in her bikini while on a boat trip in May 2026.

Alba posted a series of bikini pictures from her boat day with friends. (Jessica Alba Instagram)

Jessica Alba soaked up the sun while out for a day on a yacht with her friends for her birthday.

In an Instagram carousel shared earlier this month, Alba posted a series of photos of her and her friends enjoying time on a boat, including pictures of them lounging in their bikinis, dancing, going down the slide and jet skiing.

Jessica Alba and her friends on a boat in May 2026.

Alba lounged on the boat with her friends while celebrating her birthday. (Jessica Alba Instagram)

The "Fantastic Four" star could be seen showing off her toned body as she lay on a floatation device. In another photo, the actress posed with her boyfriend, Danny Ramirez, who she has been linked to since mid-2025.

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Jessica Alba and Danny Ramirez on a boat in May 2026.

Alba posed with her boyfriend, Danny Ramirez, while celebrating her birthday on the yacht. (Jessica Alba Instagram)

Ramirez left a heart emoji in the comments section, while fans wished her a happy birthday in the comments section. One fan wrote, "Happy, Happy Birthday gorgeous !! Here’s to a GREAT year ahead !✨💖🎂⭐️."

Sharon Stone

Sharon Stone standing next to a swimming pool holding a branch near her face.

Stone posted a bikini photo on her Instagram, with fans saying she's "still got it." (Sharon Stone Instagram)

Sharon Stone turned heads when she posed in front of a swimming pool in a recent Instagram post.

The 68-year-old movie star appeared in the photo in a patterned bikini with red, purple, green and black accents, captioning the post, "summers around the corner! happy Friday my loves."

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In the photo, she is posing next to a swimming pool with her hair tied back, and with her eyes covered with leaves as she holds up a small twig near her face.

"Still got it!!!" one fan wrote in the comments section. Another added, "Queen is slaying," with a series of crown emojis. A third fan wrote, "The real deal! Classy, elegant, brilliant and beautiful. No cookie cutter here."

Julianne Hough

Julianne Hough smiles during a boat ride

The "Dancing with the Stars" co-host shared a slew of photos and videos from her trip. (Julianne Hough Instagram)

"Dancing with the Stars" host, Julianne Hough, shared more than one bikini photo while on vacation in Fiji.

The professional dancer took to Instagram to share a number of pictures of her enjoying some fun in the sun, captioning the post, "Fiji Dreams."

Julianne Hough swims in the ocean

Hough was seen swimming underwater during the excursion. (Julianne Hough Instagram)

In some of the photos, Hough can be seen wearing a leopard-print bikini as she parties on a boat with her friends. Subsequent photos showed her in a red bikini as she snorkels, including some of her floating on her back in the water.

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Other photos show her sitting on a porch ledge in a black bikini, and standing on the beach in a white one-piece.

Julianne Hough sits on a porch

Hough modeled a brown bikini while perching on a porch ledge. (Julianne Hough Instagram)

Julianne Hough on the beach in white swimsuit

Hough wore a white one-piece while walking across the beach and smiling in another image. (Julianne Hough Instagram)

One fan wrote in the comments, "Dreamy life!!! Absolutely stunning!! Enjoy every minute!!😍," with another writing, "You look so happy Jules! Living life at its best❤️🙌."

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Lori Bashian is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. 

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