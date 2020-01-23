Jim Edmonds not interested in airing family drama with Meghan King Edmonds: report

Jim Edmonds has no interest in engaging in a public spat with his ex-wife Meghan King Edmonds.

The former pair have been at a stalemate while going through their divorce and have also traded verbal blows as they attempt to move on with their respective lives.

"What I'm dealing with between this divorce and the nastiness of it, the back and forth between St. Louis and Los Angeles, my son's neurological issues and just being a mom of three little kids in general, it's heavy," Meghan explained on Thursday's episode of the “Juicy Scoop with Heather McDonald” podcast. "It's a lot of heavy burdens to carry and sometimes I just have to say to God, ‘Can you please help me carry these?'"

The “Real Housewives of Orange County” alum has been incredibly forthcoming about her personal life with Edmonds on her own iHeartRadio podcast, “Intimate Knowledge” that she hosts with Brooke Burke. While Meghan has been candid, Edmonds said he wants no part of any airing of dirty laundry.

"Jim is not going to roll in the mud with anyone and has no interest in playing this out in the media. Meghan publicly broadcasts a 30-minute therapy session about her marriage and continues to tell stories to anyone who will listen as an opportunity to get attention for herself," his representative Steve Honig said in a statement to E! News. "Publicly discussing private matters is not in the best interest of the children and he is not going to engage on that level."

Edmonds’ statement comes just two days after Meghan addressed her ebb-and-flow relationship with the former St. Louis Cardinals slugger in which she alleged during her podcast that Jim was in Cabo San Lucas with the same women they had a threesome with and who she described to be a “friend” of the former couple – which Jim said is completely false.

On McDonald’s show, Meghan also made it point to note that she would love for her kids “to know that their father loves them” and issued her own advice for dealing with divorce.

"People ask me this all the time. I don't know. I would say it sucks. How do you give advice for something like that? You literally just survive. Put one foot in front of the other," she explained. "I personally try to connect with myself. I'm really spiritual so I do a lot of praying and fresh air is always good for me. Saying my feelings out loud—there's some power in that for me."

Meghan said she saw the warning signs that their marriage was on the rocks but decided not to turn them into negatives and only focused on what she could do in order to make changes that would benefit them as a couple.

"I really tried to keep my brain away from that because I'm big on manifestation and stuff. I wanted to keep it all positive so I wouldn't allow thoughts like that to enter my mind," she told McDonald. "However, I did know there were massive red flags we needed to work on and work through in order to come out better on the other end. That's where I was focused."

The former pair share twin boys Hart and Hayes, 18 months, and daughter Aspen, 3.