Meghan King Edmonds reveals what she wants in her next partner after Jim Edmonds divorce drama

Meghan King Edmonds has found her voice.

The “Real Housewives of Orange County” alum is getting candid about what qualities she’d love to see in her next partner following her highly-publicized divorce from former MLB slugger Jim Edmonds.

For her part, the reality star is teaming up with Brooke Burke and Lila Darville for a brand-new podcast for iHeartRadio. Dubbed, “Intimate Knowledge,” the show will make its debut on Monday and listeners will hear the ladies like they’ve never heard them before.

In a snippet of the show’s first episode, obtained by E! News, the ladies describe what they want from a partner.

"I just want a partner who is supporting me and isn't jealous or trying to suppress,” Edmonds said. “Someone who grows with me instead of staying stagnant at a certain place. To me, that's intimacy. I just need that partner next to me who's going to hold my hand and sees me."

Burke added a few more checkboxes to Edmonds’ list, describing her perfect match as “somebody that sees you, hears you, gets you and is just ready to celebrate you."

In June, Jim addressed rumors that he cheated on his reality star wife when she was pregnant with their twins.

Jim, 49, admitted that he had a "lapse in judgment" but denied he had a physical affair after a website published alleged explicit texts between the retired baseball player and an anonymous woman.

"Regrettably, I had a lapse in judgment. I engaged in an inappropriate conversation with this person," he told Us Weekly at the time. "At no time was there any type of relationship or physical contact. Absolutely none."

Over the holidays, Meghan said that she experienced "joy and laughter," while her estranged husband, Jim, shared that he went "off the grid" with his daughter Hayley on a fishing excursion.

