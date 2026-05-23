Anne Hathaway fires back at plastic surgery rumors with a surprisingly simple red carpet secret

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Anne Hathaway is finally cutting through the noise surrounding the internet’s latest plastic surgery obsession.

After weeks of speculation that she secretly went under the knife, the Oscar winner admitted her dramatically lifted red carpet look came from a surprisingly simple beauty hack — not a facelift.

Hathaway previously shared an Instagram video revealing a hairstyling trick used to subtly lift her face for red carpet appearances. The technique involves "two small braids near each temple that are pulled back and pinned," creating a naturally tightened look.

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In a new interview with Elle, she was asked if the video was a "pointed" response to the plastic surgery rumors.

"I wouldn’t say pointed. But we’re at a time when people feel very confident in assuming what they think is fact, and sometimes what they think is accurate and sometimes it’s not," Hathaway said.

The "Devil Wears Prada" star admitted she usually prefers to stay silent when it comes to public speculation surrounding her appearance.

"My preference would be to never comment on anything and to just live in the mystery and not draw attention to myself, but the speculation has gotten so loud that you do feel the need to just get your truth out there," she explained.

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"And I’ll probably always wonder, ‘Should I have posted that or not? Should I have just kept going and done the thing that makes me happy and makes me feel more confident on the red carpet?’ But I felt like the conversation was becoming distracting."

Hathaway also pushed back on how casually people speculate about cosmetic procedures online.

"Also, by the way, these are huge medical decisions that people are presuming," she said. "I wanted to show that, like, no, I didn’t make a huge medical decision. It’s just two braids."

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"The Princess Diaries" star added that she isn’t ruling out any cosmetic procedures in the future.

"And by the way, the other thing about all this is, I might still get a facelift someday," she noted.

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The actress’ candid comments come years after she survived the brutal "Hathahate" era, when she became one of Hollywood’s favorite internet punching bags despite her success.

Hathaway said that experience forced her to confront deep insecurities and learn how to stop spiraling under public scrutiny.

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While reflecting on her rise to fame, Hathaway admitted fear once consumed much of her younger self.

"One of the things about younger me is she was really scared, and I think that fear made me harsh with myself," Hathaway told Elle. "I shudder at the thought that I might have inadvertently been harsh with other people while I was being harsh with myself. I actually get nauseous thinking about it."