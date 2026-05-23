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Carmen Electra channels her Playboy past in leopard-print bunny costume on the red carpet

The actress and model paired the look with a bow tie, cufflinks and sheer black tights at The Abbey Food & Bar event

By Lori A Bashian Fox News
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Carmen Electra is revisiting her Playboy roots with her latest red carpet look.

When walking the red carpet at the 35th Anniversary of The Abbey Food & Bar, the actress and model posed in a leopard-print bodysuit, which she paired with a matching pair of bunny ears.

She also accessorized with a bow tie, cufflinks, sheer black tights and a black purse, as well as jewelry and black high heels.

The model chose to wear her long blonde hair straight down, and went for dramatic silver eyeshadow and bold lashes for her makeup.

Carmen Electra in a bodysuit and bunny ears at The Abbey in West Hollywood in May 2026.

Electra stepped back into her Playboy roots during her most recent red carpet appearance. (Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)

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While she was never considered an official Playmate, Electra appeared in the magazine five times, and was even styled in the iconic bunny costume in one of them.

Her first appearance in the magazine was a nude photo shoot for the May 1996 issue, posing for a second time a year later, in June 1997.

"Once I saw the photos I was ... I had to pinch myself. I couldn't believe that I was actually in the magazine and going to be a part of such an iconic time, being a part of Playboy in general," she told Fox News Digital in November 2019. "Marilyn Monroe started off with Playboy, and those are the women that I admire and truly have been inspired by. So yeah, Playboy was a lot of fun... And I'm not shy at all anymore, by the way."

Electra's appearance in the pages of the magazine eventually caught the eye of Hollywood executives, leading to her getting cast in the hit show, "Baywatch." She joined the show for its eighth season in 1997.

Carmen Electra in character for "Baywatch" in 1997.

Carmen Electra on the set of "Baywatch" in 1997.

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During an appearance at 90s con in September 2024, Electra spoke about her big break and what her life was like prior to being discovered, noting she "was homeless in L.A." and didn't come "from a rich family or anything like that."

"I knew where I needed to be in N.Y. or L.A.," she said, according to People. "So, there was a lot of struggling, and I didn’t really know what I was going to do. But I just started to try things and come out of my shell really. So that’s the beginning."

She has since shifted the focus of her career, joining the subscription-based social media website, OnlyFans in 2022, telling People at the time that joining the platform felt like a "no-brainer."

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Carmen Electra smiling in a sparkly blue gown on a red carpet.

Electra is now focusing on OnlyFans. (Kevin Tachman/amfAR/Getty Images for amfAR)

In her opinion, the platform allows her "to be "a little bit more intimate" with fans, adding that "people are going to do what they want to do anyway with your photos," so she took advantage of the opportunity to "be in control of them."

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"I just felt like, 'Yeah, I need to do this,'" Electra explained to People at the time. "I, for once, have this opportunity to be my own boss and have my own creative vision to share with my fans without someone standing over me, telling me, 'Don't do this, don't do that. Cover up this.'"

Lori Bashian is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. 

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