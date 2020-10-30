Matthew McConaughey jokes Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt had sexual tension during Zoom table read

Matthew McConaughey is weighing in on whether or not Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston still have the hots for one another.

The famous exes, along with McConaughey and a handful of other stars, participated in a virtual "Fast Times at Ridgemont High" table read in September. Clips of the table read of the 1982 teen drama showed Aniston voicing Phoebe Cates' role of Linda Barrett while Pitt played Judge Reinhold's character, Brad Hamilton. The two were spotted chuckling as they voiced a racy pool scene from the movie.

During Thursday night's episode of "Watch What Happens Live," Andy Cohen pressed McConaughey about "sexual tension" between Aniston and Pitt.

"Could I feel the heat through the screen of Brad? So palpable. Yeah, it was so palpable," McConaughey, 50, laughed via Entertainment Tonight.

He added: "No, it was -- I noticed that after -- that's what a lot of the topics were about that, or about them. No, I actually didn't notice anything through the screen, but that made for a good topic the next day."

The virtual table read aired on Sept. 17 on the official Facebook and TikTok channels for the Community Organized Relief Effort (CORE) organization.

Jimmy Kimmel and Julia Roberts, who were also present, got a kick out of the exes' awkward reunion as they were visibly letting out laughs simultaneously.

Other stars who participated were John Legend, Shia LaBeouf, Henry Golding, Ray Liotta, Dane Cook and the star of the original flick, Sean Penn.

"It's so nice to see all these friends here," Pitt told the group in a trailer from the event that was released last month.

Legend's wife, Chrissy Teigen, made a brief cameo in the trailer and was visibly surprised by the star-studded cast on the screen in front of her.

The event doubled as a fundraiser for the humanitarian organization co-founded by Penn, as well as for Reform Alliance, which focuses on prison reform.

Aniston and Pitt tied the knot in July 2000 and divorced five years later when Pitt fell in love with his "Mr. and Mrs. Smith" co-star Angelina Jolie. Pitt and Jolie are currently still embroiled in divorce drama in court.

The table read wasn't this year's first reunion for the former married couple. Back in January, their backstage reunion at the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards caused a social media frenzy. In multiple snaps, the exes were spotted smiling at each other. In one pic, Pitt held on to Aniston's wrist as she walked away after the two had a brief chat.