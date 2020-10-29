Expand / Collapse search
Brad Pitt splits from girlfriend Nicole Poturalski: source

The actor was first spotted with the German model in August

By Sara Nathan | New York Post
Brad Pitt and German model Nicole Poturalski have split, according to a source.

The couple, who were first spotted together in August, are “totally over,” an insider said.

“It was never all that serious as it was cracked up to be,” the source added, noting the breakup happened "a while back."

Page Six confirmed the pair were dating back in August, when the 56-year-old actor was seen heading with the married 27-year-old brunette to the French chateau Pitt shares with his estranged-wife, Angelina Jolie.

Brad Pitt has split from model Nicole Poturalski, a source says.

Brad Pitt has split from model Nicole Poturalski, a source says. (HGTV)

They were believed to have met in Germany at the trendy restaurant, Borchard, owned by Poturalski’s husband Roland Mary.

Poturalski and Mary — pictured together in Berlin this week — have an “open marriage,” a source had told us, leaving Mary to be “philosophical” about his young wife’s dalliance with the actor once named People magazine’s sexiest man alive, sources said.

While Pitt is a father of six kids with ex-wife Jolie — Maddox, 19, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 14, and 12-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne — Poturalski is also has a 7-year-old son, Emil.

Pitt is currently at home in Los Angeles and just voiced a campaign ad for Joe Biden.

He’s still in the midst of a custody battle with Jolie, who as Page Six confirmed on Wednesday, has parted ways with another of her lawyers, Priya Sopori.

The Daily Mail first reported that Jolie had split with Sopori, a Los Angeles-based former federal prosecutor who has been working with Jolie’s lead lawyer, Samantha DeJean.

Jolie is fighting Pitt, who wants 50/50 share of their children. Reps for Pitt had no comment.

