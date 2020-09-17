Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt flirt while in character for 'Fast Times at Ridgemont High' table read

Famous exes Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt got flirty with one another while in character for the virtual "Fast Times at Ridgemont High" table read.

Clips of the table read of the 1982 teen drama that aired Thursday night show Aniston voicing Phoebe Cates' role of Linda Barrett while Pitt played Judge Reinhold's character, Brad Hamilton. The former couple was spotted chuckling as they voiced a racy pool scene from the movie.

"Hi Brad, you know how cute I always thought you were. I think you're so sexy. Will you come to me?" Aniston's character says to Pitt's.

Actors including Jimmy Kimmel and Julia Roberts got a kick out of the exes' awkward reunion as they were visibly letting out laughs simultaneously.

Also participating in the table read were Matthew McConaughey, John Legend, Shia LaBeouf, Henry Golding, Ray Liotta, Dane Cook and the star of the original flick, Sean Penn.

"It's so nice to see all these friends here," Pitt is heard telling the group in a trailer for the event.

Legend's wife, Chrissy Teigen, made a brief cameo in the trailer and was visibly surprised by the star-studded cast on the screen in front of her.

"What the f--k," she said before her hubby introduced the cast.

The special aired Thursday on the official Facebook and TikTok channels the for Community Organized Relief Effort (CORE) organization.

The event doubled as a fundraiser for the humanitarian organization co-founded by Penn, as well as for Reform Alliance, which focuses on prison reform.

Cook, the organizer of the event, spoke with "Entertainment Tonight" last month about reuniting Aniston, 51, and Pitt, 56, who were married from 2000-2005.

"It started with Jennifer Aniston, I think she was one of the first people that I talked to," said the actor. "She was like, 'When and where?' And I said, 'No idea, but I'm working on it.'"

Cook, 48, also reflected on the pair's reunion at the Screen Actor's Guild Awards this year, noting the publicity their reunion provided was well timed but nothing more.

"I wish I could say that was my plan all along," he said, explaining that the table read had just "started to come together" as the SAG Awards moment went viral.

"Fast Times at Ridgemont High" follows a group of high school students' comedic antics in taboo teen behavior.