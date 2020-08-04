Sean Penn, 59, Leila George, 28, get married in secret ‘COVID wedding’

Actor Sean Penn and his girlfriend Leila George got married in a secret ceremony on Thursday at their home.

Rumors swirled over the weekend that the couple tied the knot, but Penn, 59, didn’t confirm the nuptials until his appearance on "Late Night With Seth Meyers" on Monday.

The “Milk” actor flashed his wedding band on the talk show and declared, “Yeah, we did a COVID wedding.”

CHARLIZE THERON INSISTS SHE DID NOT 'ALMOST GET MARRIED TO' SEAN PENN

He continued: “By that, I mean it was a county commissioner on Zoom and we were at the house, my two children and her brother, and we did it that way."

Penn shares two children -- daughter, Dylan, 29, and son, Hopper, 26 -- with his ex-wife Robin Wright.

The Oscar winner also admitted that he was pretty relieved to have a low-key wedding with George, 28, despite many Hollywood couples who made the decision to postpone their nuptials.

NIKKI BELLA ON POSTPONING HER WEDDING DUE TO CORONAVIRUS CONCERNS: 'THE UNCERTAINTY JUST KILLS ME'

Seth Meyers told Penn that the intimate wedding “actually sounds pretty nice and low stress” compared to his own “very large wedding.”

“Let's say there are socially liberating factors under COVID,” the “Fair Game” actor said.

Penn and George started dating in 2016. She is the daughter of actor Vincent D'Onofrio, 61.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The actor was previously married to Wright, 54, from 1996-2010 and Madonna from 1985 to 1989. He has also been linked to Scarlett Johansson and Charlize Theron.