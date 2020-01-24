Brad Pitt on Jennifer Aniston reunion frenzy: I'm 'blissfully naive'

Brad Pitt isn't privy to the sensationalism surrounding his viral reunion with Jennifer Aniston at the SAG awards.

Pitt, 56, and Aniston, 50, sparked a media frenzy after they were photographed sharing a laugh together backstage at Sunday's awards show. In one photo that went viral, Pitt held onto Aniston's wrist after she had placed her hand on his chest.

While talking to Entertainment Tonight, Pitt admitted he didn't exactly pay attention to the public's reaction to the buzzworthy moment.

"I'm blissfully naive and I'm gonna stay that way," he told the outlet at the 35th Santa Barbara International Film Festival on Wednesday.

The actor added that he simply hasn't read the headlines about it.

Pitt's revelation comes after sources recently told ET that the "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" actor has "apologized" to Aniston for past issues he caused in their relationship.

The "Morning Show" actress and Pitt originally met in 1998 while Aniston was starring as Rachel on what would become the iconic sitcom, "Friends." The pair were set up by their agents, and Aniston told Diane Sawyer in a 2004 interview that her first encounter with Pitt was “very easy” and “very fun.”

The famous duo made their red carpet debut in September 1999 at the Emmys and became engaged two months later. They tied the knot in July 2000 in a Malibu, Calif. and divorced in 2005 after Pitt was linked to his "Mr. and Mrs. Smith" co-star Angelina Jolie.

Pitt married Jolie in 2014 and the mother of six filed for divorce two years later. Meanwhile, Aniston wed Justin Theroux in 2015 and they announced their separation in February 2018.