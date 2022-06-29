Matt Damon, Ben Affleck reunite on set of upcoming Nike film

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon were spotted on the set of the untitled Nike movie for the first time.

The two were spotted walking and talking while drinking Diet Cokes on set in Los Angeles.

Affleck is set to direct, write, co-star and produce while Damon will star, write and produce the film about former Nike executive Sonny Vaccaro's life story, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Damon will star as Vaccaro and Affleck will take on the role of Nike co-founder Phil Knight. The film will follow Vaccaro's story as he set out to sign Michael Jordan to the shoe brand.

BEN AFFLECK, MATT DAMON TO TEAM UP AGAIN FOR NEW NIKE MOVIE

This project will be the first time Affleck has directed Damon in a film. However, this isn't the first time Affleck and Damon have worked together.

The duo won an Oscar for writing the script of " Good Will Hunting ," which they both appeared in. Damon and Affleck also appeared in "The Last Duel" together in 2021.

Affleck previously spoke about getting to work with longtime-friend Damon while promoting "The Last Duel."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"I grew up with this guy, I've known him forever," Affleck told E! News. "We're from the same world and place, and stayed close and I often think about people who come into this business and there's some challenges that get thrown at you," Affleck explained. "And having somebody to go through it with me and bounce stuff off of has been really helpful."

"You're lucky if you get to do the job you love and luckier if it's with people that you love," he added.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Damon has also spoken about his childhood bond with Affleck.

"Like, I don't want to be his friend in public, you know what I mean?" Damon told People magazine.

"It's way too important a friendship for that, and it goes so beyond this career or anything. You know, it's a significant part of my life and not for public consumption in that way."