Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez prepare for wedding as porta potty with AC arrives

Wedding day preparations are underway at Ben Affleck's Georgia estate with a special delivery seen arriving to his home.

Several delivery trucks, including an air-conditioned portapotty, was seen arriving ahead of the Saturday night nuptials. A few unmarked cars were seen driving into the 87-acre estate as well as an "Icebox," a drink catering service's van.

Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are in the middle of their three-day wedding weekend with the ceremony expected to be held Saturday evening. The weekend wedding bash kicked off with a rehearsal dinner Friday and the celebration will conclude with a barbeque Sunday.

People have been working around the clock for the highly anticipated star-studded event, raising white tents throughout Affleck's property.

DETAILS OF BEN AFFLECK AND JENNIFER LOPEZ'S EXTRAVAGANT WEDDING EMERGE AHEAD OF CEREMONY AT GEORGIA ESTATE

As staff members prepared for the lavish nuptials, Fox News Digital learned that, during their stay, guests may be treated to yoga sessions and a spectacular fireworks show.

Days leading up to the wedding ceremony, workers were seen constructing what appears to be an altar at the sprawling Georgia estate . The luxurious wedding venue is located on the Hampton Island preserve overlooking the Newport River.

JENNIFER LOPEZ ANNOUNCES MARRIAGE TO BEN AFFLECK IN SURPRISE WEDDING: ‘WE DID IT. LOVE IS BEAUTIFUL’

The wedding price tag is reportedly more than $400,000, according to the Daily Mail. Life coach and former monk Jay Shetty will officiate Affleck and Lopez’s weekend nuptials.

An ambulance was seen leaving the property Friday, hours before the wedding festivities.

It hasn't been confirmed who was transported to an area hospital or for what reason. The Daily Mail reported it was Affleck's mother who was rushed to a hospital via ambulance.

The outlet shared that his mother, Christopher Anne Boldt, fell off a dock, injured her leg and needed stitches. In photos obtained by the outlet, Boldt is seen outside a hospital in a wheelchair.

This marks Lopez's fourth marriage and sixth time being engaged, with her most recent engagement ending in 2021 to Alex Rodriguez. Her longest lasting marriage was with Marc Anthony and the duo share two children: Max and Emme.

Affleck was previously married to Jennifer Garner and they share three children.

Fox News' Stephanie Giang-Paunon contributed to this report.