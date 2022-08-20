Expand / Collapse search
Ben Affleck
Published

Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez prepare for wedding as porta potty with AC arrives

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck will say 'I do' for a second time on Saturday evening

By Janelle Ash | Fox News
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of the week Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of the week

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what clicked this week in entertainment.

Wedding day preparations are underway at Ben Affleck's Georgia estate with a special delivery seen arriving to his home.

Several delivery trucks, including an air-conditioned portapotty, was seen arriving ahead of the Saturday night nuptials. A few unmarked cars were seen driving into the 87-acre estate as well as an "Icebox," a drink catering service's van.

Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are in the middle of their three-day wedding weekend with the ceremony expected to be held Saturday evening. The weekend wedding bash kicked off with a rehearsal dinner Friday and the celebration will conclude with a barbeque Sunday. 

Delivery trucks arrive at Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's wedding.

Delivery trucks  Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's wedding. (Mom & Paparazzi for Fox News Digital)

People have been working around the clock for the highly anticipated star-studded event, raising white tents throughout Affleck's property.

DETAILS OF BEN AFFLECK AND JENNIFER LOPEZ'S EXTRAVAGANT WEDDING EMERGE AHEAD OF CEREMONY AT GEORGIA ESTATE

As staff members prepared for the lavish nuptials, Fox News Digital learned that, during their stay, guests may be treated to yoga sessions and a spectacular fireworks show. 

White delivery vehicle arrives at Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's wedding.

White delivery vehicle arrives at Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's wedding. (Mom & Paparazzi for Fox News Digital)

Preparations are underway for Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's wedding weekend.

Preparations are underway for Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's wedding weekend. (Mom & Paparazzi for Fox News Digital)

Days leading up to the wedding ceremony, workers were seen constructing what appears to be an altar at the sprawling Georgia estate. The luxurious wedding venue is located on the Hampton Island preserve overlooking the Newport River. 

JENNIFER LOPEZ ANNOUNCES MARRIAGE TO BEN AFFLECK IN SURPRISE WEDDING: ‘WE DID IT. LOVE IS BEAUTIFUL’

The wedding price tag is reportedly more than $400,000, according to the Daily Mail. Life coach and former monk Jay Shetty will officiate Affleck and Lopez’s weekend nuptials.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are hosting a second wedding ceremony at Affleck's Georgia mansion this weekend. The couple officially tied the knot in Las Vegas last month.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are hosting a second wedding ceremony at Affleck's Georgia mansion this weekend. The couple officially tied the knot in Las Vegas last month. (Jennifer Lopez/OntheJLo.com)

An ambulance was seen leaving the property Friday, hours before the wedding festivities. 

It hasn't been confirmed who was transported to an area hospital or for what reason. The Daily Mail reported it was Affleck's mother who was rushed to a hospital via ambulance.

The outlet shared that his mother, Christopher Anne Boldt, fell off a dock, injured her leg and needed stitches. In photos obtained by the outlet, Boldt is seen outside a hospital in a wheelchair.

This marks Lopez's fourth marriage and sixth time being engaged, with her most recent engagement ending in 2021 to Alex Rodriguez. Her longest lasting marriage was with Marc Anthony and the duo share two children: Max and Emme.

Affleck was previously married to Jennifer Garner and they share three children.

Fox News' Stephanie Giang-Paunon contributed to this report.

Janelle Ash is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital.

Trending