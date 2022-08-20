Expand / Collapse search
Jennifer Lopez
Published

Details of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's extravagant wedding emerge ahead of ceremony at Georgia estate

Academy Award-winning actor Ben Affleck and 'Let's Get Loud' singer Jennifer Lopez first tied the knot in small Vegas ceremony

Stephanie Giang-Paunon
By Stephanie Giang-Paunon | Fox News
Let the wedding bells ring! 

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have been preparing for a three-day wedding extravaganza to say "I do," again, but this time in a more elaborate setting at Affleck’s $8.9 million Georgia estate. 

An extravagant celebration is in the works since the pair first tied the knot in a small, low-key ceremony at Las Vegas’s Little White Wedding Chapel last month. 

People have been working around the clock for the highly anticipated star-studded event, raising white tents throughout Affleck's property.

As staff members prepared for the lavish nuptials, Fox News Digital learned that, during their stay, guests may be treated to yoga sessions and a spectacular fireworks show. 

BEN AFFLECK, JENNIFER LOPEZ WEDDING PREPARATIONS UNDERWAY: WHAT TO KNOW ABOUT THE VENUE, OFFICIANT AND MORE

The weekend wedding bash kicked off with a rehearsal dinner Friday ahead of today's ceremony, and the celebration will conclude with a barbeque Sunday. 

Days leading up to the wedding ceremony, workers were seen constructing what appears to be an altar at the sprawling Georgia estate. The luxurious wedding venue is located on the Hampton Island preserve overlooking the Newport River. 

JENNIFER LOPEZ ANNOUNCES MARRIAGE TO BEN AFFLECK IN SURPRISE WEDDING: ‘WE DID IT. LOVE IS BEAUTIFUL’

The marquee for the ceremony is decorated with flowering trees near the water’s edge. 

An immaculate white walkway extends from the steps of the mansion to the riverside on the 87-acre property. 

The wedding price tag is reportedly more than $400,000, according to the Daily Mail. 

Life coach and former monk Jay Shetty will officiate Affleck and Lopez’s weekend nuptials.

JENNIFER LOPEZ AND BEN AFFLECK HOSTING SECOND WEDDING AT PRIVATE 87-ACRE GEORGIA ESTATE: REPORT

Shetty has prior experience as a celebrity wedding officiant, having presided over Lily Collins and director Charlie McDowell’s nuptials last year.

Finer details were being put into place for the massive event for Affleck, 50, and Lopez, 53. A pristine white piano is showcased on the property. Tables and chairs were set up below a waterside gazebo.

Pink and white dining napkins were seen as the wedding dining decor and flowers hung from the ceiling. 

Photos from the private Georgia estate showed a large floating barge near what appears to be the couple’s reception area, laid out with dozens of fireworks to light up the evening.

An ambulance was seen leaving the property Friday, hours before the wedding festivities. 

It hasn't been confirmed who was transported to an area hospital or for what reason. The Daily Mail reported it was Affleck's mother who was rushed to a hospital via ambulance.

The outlet shared that his mother, Christopher Anne Boldt, fell off a dock, injured her leg and needed stitches. In photos obtained by the outlet, Boldt is seen outside a hospital in a wheelchair.

Fox News' Janelle Ash and Ashley Hume contributed to this report.

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an Entertainment Writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

Trending