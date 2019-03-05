Marvel stars mourn Luke Perry at ‘Captain Marvel’ world premiere: ‘Everything happened so fast’

News of “Beverly Hills, 90210” heartthrob Luke Perry’s sudden death hit Hollywood like a meteor strike on Monday, with many quickly lending their thoughts and prayers to Perry’s family.

Those sentiments were echoed at the “Captain Marvel” world premiere in Los Angeles Monday evening, just hours after Perry's rep confirmed the "Riverdale" actor had passed at age 52 after he suffered a massive stroke last week.

“I met Luke once or twice and he was an amazingly kind and good person doing great work and you know; now he’s gone, “Captain Marvel” and “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” star Clark Gregg told Fox News. “I’ve had a couple of people pass away this year, and you don’t know how long you’re here. It’s certainly something that I feel like is in these movies – you have a moment to be here, and you have to do the best by the rest of us, and try to bring people together. And, not everyone is dedicated to that – and you’ve gotta find a way to do that yourself every day.”

Gregg’s “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” co-star Henry Simmons shared a similar tale of Perry, saying the “Fifth Element” performer exemplified the epitome of compassion and living life low-key.

“I remember one time I was working on the FOX lot and he came by – he was talking with someone as I was walking by, and he stopped me and had a conversation with me,” Simmons explained. “And I mean, the sense that I got from him was just a person with integrity, extremely kind and grounded – he didn’t get caught up in all this stuff. And I tell you, that is… that was a blow. I mean, everything happened so fast – it’s still shocking. Shocking.”

The iconic actor’s rep confirmed his death to Fox News on Monday in a statement: “[Luke Perry] was surrounded by his children Jack and Sophie, fiancée Wendy Madison Bauer, ex-wife Minnie Sharp, mother Ann Bennett, stepfather Steve Bennett, brother Tom Perry, sister Amy Coder and other close family and friends. The family appreciates the outpouring of support and prayers that have been extended to Luke from around the world, and respectfully request privacy in this time of great mourning. No further details will be released at this time.”

Fox News learned that production for “Riverdale” had shut down for the day in the wake of the tragic news, and the series’ executive producers, Warner Bros. Television and the CW said they were “deeply saddened” to learn Perry had passed away.

"A beloved member of the Riverdale, Warner Bros. and CW family, Luke was everything you would hope he would be: an incredibly caring, consummate professional with a giant heart, and a true friend to all. A father figure and mentor to the show’s young cast, Luke was incredibly generous, and he infused the set with love and kindness. Our thoughts are with Luke’s family during this most difficult time.”