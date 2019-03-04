'Riverdale' shuts down production following Luke Perry’s death

"Riverdale" has shut down production for the day following the tragic news of Luke Perry's death, Fox News has learned.

In a statement to Fox News on Monday, the series' executive producers, Warner Bros. Television, and the CW said they were "deeply saddened" to learn Perry had passed away.

"A beloved member of the Riverdale, Warner Bros. and CW family, Luke was everything you would hope he would be: an incredibly caring, consummate professional with a giant heart, and a true friend to all. A father figure and mentor to the show’s young cast, Luke was incredibly generous, and he infused the set with love and kindness. Our thoughts are with Luke’s family during this most difficult time.”

LUKE PERRY, '90210' AND 'RIVERDALE' STAR, REMEMBERED BY CELEBRITIES AS TV ICON AND 'KIND PERSON'

The actor, who gained fame as a teen heartthrob on "Beverly Hills, 90210" and became a fan-favorite TV dad with his starring role on the hit series "Riverdale," died after suffering a massive stroke. He was 52.

"He was surrounded by his children Jack and Sophie, fiancé Wendy Madison Bauer, ex-wife Minnie Sharp, mother Ann Bennett, step-father Steve Bennett, brother Tom Perry, sister Amy Coder, and other close family and friends," Perry's publicist Arnold Robinson told Fox News Monday. "The family appreciates the outpouring of support and prayers that have been extended to Luke from around the world, and respectfully request privacy in this time of great mourning."

Robinson said no further details were being released at this time.

Last week, Perry was admitted to a hospital for "observation." At the time, his rep did not confirm reports that he had suffered a stroke. According to TMZ, paramedics responded to a call at the star's home in Sherman Oaks, Calif., at approximately 9:40 a.m. on Wednesday. The call came into the fire department for someone suffering a stroke, the gossip site reported.

Perry had played construction company owner Fred Andrews, father of main character Archie Andrews, for three seasons on "Riverdale," the CW series that gives a dark take on "Archie" comics.

BEVERLY HILLS 90210' STAR LUKE PERRY'S MOST ICONIC ROLES

Along with "Riverdale" and "Beverly Hills, 90210," Perry had roles in a handful of films, including "The Fifth Element," ''Buffy the Vampire Slayer," ''8 Seconds" and "American Strays," as well as appeared in HBO's prison drama "Oz," and voiced cartoons including "The Incredible Hulk" and "Mortal Kombat."

Fox News' Sasha Savitsky and Julius Young, as well as The Associated Press contributed to this report.