Luke Perry, '90210' and 'Riverdale' star, 'under observation' at the hospital, rep says

Luke Perry, "Beverly Hills, 90210" and "Riverdale" actor, is under observation at a hospital, the actor's rep told Fox News Thursday.

The news of Perry's hospitalization comes after TMZ reported the actor suffered a massive stroke on Wednesday morning.

According to TMZ, paramedics responded to a call at the star's home in Sherman Oaks, Calif., at approximately 9:40 a.m. Wednesday. The call came into the fire department for someone suffering a stroke, the gossip site reported.

The Los Angeles Fire Department did not immediately return Fox News' request for comment.

The alleged emergency occurred the same day that the "Beverly Hills, 90210" reboot was announced.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Perry, 52, was not attached to the new project, though former co-stars Ian Ziering, Jason Priestly, Brian Austin Green, Tori Spelling, Jennie Garth and Gabrielle Carteris would reprise new versions of their prior roles on the series.

Though best known for his role as Dylan on the hit series from 1990 through 2000, Perry has had steady work since.

His most recent role is on another hit high school based series as that of Archie's father, Fred Andrews, in "Riverdale."

He also starred in "The Fifth Element" and will appear as Scott Lancer in the upcoming Quentin Tarantino-directed Manson murder film "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood."

Fox News' Mike Waco contributed to this report.