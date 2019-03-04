Luke Perry, '90210' and 'Riverdale' star, remembered by celebrities as TV icon and 'kind person'

Hollywood is mourning the huge loss of a television icon on Monday. Luke Perry, who kickstarted his career as Dylan McKay on “Beverly Hills, 90210” and was recently known as Archie Andrews’ father Fred on the hit teen drama “Riverdale,” has died at the age of 52, Fox News has learned.

The ‘90s star was hospitalized last week after suffering a “massive” stroke at his California home.

"He was surrounded by his children Jack and Sophie, fiancé Wendy Madison Bauer, ex-wife Minnie Sharp, mother Ann Bennett, step-father Steve Bennett, brother Tom Perry, sister Amy Coder, and other close family and friends," a rep for Perry told Fox News. "The family appreciates the outpouring of support and prayers that have been extended to Luke from around the world, and respectfully request privacy in this time of great mourning. No further details will be released at this time."

LUKE PERRY, STAR OF 'BEVERLY HILLS, 90210' AND 'RIVERDALE' DEAD AT 52

The 52-year-old was remembered as a childhood staple on television and an overall kind-hearted person.

Felicia Day, creator of the original web series "The Guild," was devastated to hear about Perry's death Monday.

"I'm so sad about Luke Perry he was such a kind person. Enthusiastic and encouraging to everyone around him. <3 #RIP," the star tweeted.

Professional wrestler Joey Ryan posted a throwback photo of his pal Perry.

"Terrible news today. Not only was 90210 a staple of my youth but Luke Perry was a stellar human being and incredibly supportive father who I got to talk to on multiple occasions when he’d come watch his son wrestle. My heart breaks for @boy_myth_legend today," Ryan wrote.

His "Riverdale" costars previously posted tributes to their friend after learning about his recent health complications.

"Love you my brother," Casey Cott, who plays Kevin Keller on the CW show, posted on Instagram.

Lili Reinhart, best known as Betty Cooper, also said she was praying for Perry at the time, sharing a photo of the pair from the "Riverdale" set.

Cole Sprouse, who stars as Jughead Jones, posted a candid of Perry.

