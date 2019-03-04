Luke Perry, star of 'Beverly Hills, 90210' and 'Riverdale' dead at 52

Actor Luke Perry, who gained fame as a teen heartthrob on "Beverly Hills, 90210" and became a fan-favorite TV dad with his starring role on the hit series "Riverdale," has died at age 52 after suffering a massive stroke, a rep for the actor told Fox News.

"He was surrounded by his children Jack and Sophie, fiancé Wendy Madison Bauer, ex-wife Minnie Sharp, mother Ann Bennett, step-father Steve Bennett, brother Tom Perry, sister Amy Coder, and other close family and friends," Perry's publicist Arnold Robinson said in a statement. "The family appreciates the outpouring of support and prayers that have been extended to Luke from around the world, and respectfully request privacy in this time of great mourning."

Robinson said no further details were being released at this time.

Last week, Perry was admitted to a hospital for "observation." At the time, his rep did not confirm reports that he had suffered a stroke. According to TMZ, paramedics responded to a call at the star's home in Sherman Oaks, Calif., at approximately 9:40 a.m. on Wednesday. The call came into the fire department for someone suffering a stroke, the gossip site reported.

The incident occurred the same day that the "Beverly Hills, 90210" reboot was announced.

Perry, 52, was not attached to the new project, though former co-stars Ian Ziering, Jason Priestley, Brian Austin Green, Tori Spelling, Jennie Garth and Gabrielle Carteris will reprise new versions of their prior roles on the series.

On Sunday, Perry's "90210" co-star Shannen Doherty said she had been in contact with the actor.

"I can't talk about it here 'cause I will literally start crying," Doherty told Entertainment Tonight. "But I love him and he knows I love him, and I'm in contact ... It's Luke, and he's my Dylan."

When asked how Perry was recovering, Doherty's voice began to break.

"He's gonna — everybody just keep positive, wonderful thoughts, and that's all I'm gonna say," she stammered.

In 2015, Perry was treated for precancerous growths after a colonoscopy. He had since been a vocal advocate for screenings for colorectal cancer.

Though best known for his role as Dylan on the hit series from 1990 through 2000, Perry had steady work ever since.

His most recent role was on the hit high school-based series "Riverdale" as Archie's father, Fred Andrews.

Perry also starred in "The Fifth Element," had a role in HBO hit "Oz" and will appear as Scott Lancer in the upcoming Quentin Tarantino-directed Manson murder film "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood."