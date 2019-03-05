Luke Perry's daughter speaks out after his death: 'I'm not really sure what to say or do'

Luke Perry's daughter, Sophie, is speaking out about the actor's sudden death.

On Tuesday, the 18-year-old went on Instagram, where she shared a photo of herself putting her arms around her father, who died on Monday at age 52 after suffering a massive stroke last week.

"A lot has happened in this past week for me," Sophie wrote alongside the picture. "Everything is happening so fast. I made it back from Malawi just in time to be here with my family, And in the past 24 hours I have received an overwhelming amount of love and support.

"I cannot individually respond to the hundreds of beautiful and heartfelt messages, but I see them, and appreciate you all for sending positivity to my family and I," she continued. "I’m not really sure what to say or do in this situation, it’s something you aren’t ever given a lesson on how to handle, especially when it’s all happening in the public eye. So bare with me and know that I am grateful for all the love. Just, being grateful quietly."

Perry's rep confirmed his death to Fox News on Monday, sharing that he was "surrounded by his children Jack and Sophie, fiancé Wendy Madison Bauer, ex-wife Minnie Sharp, mother Ann Bennett, stepfather Steve Bennett, brother Tom Perry, sister Amy Coder, and other close family and friends.

"The family appreciates the outpouring of support and prayers that have been extended to Luke from around the world, and respectfully request privacy in this time of great mourning," the statement added.

Last week, Perry was admitted to a hospital for "observation." At the time, his rep did not confirm reports that he had suffered a stroke. According to TMZ, paramedics responded to a call at the star's home in Sherman Oaks, Calif., about 9:40 a.m. on Wednesday. The fire department got a report of someone having a stroke, the gossip site reported.

Perry, who gained fame as a teen heartthrob on "Beverly Hills, 90210," became a fan-favorite TV dad with his role as Archie's father, Fred Andrews, on the hit CW series "Riverdale."

He also had roles in many films including "The Fifth Element," "8 Seconds" and "American Strays," and appeared in HBO's hit "Oz." He lent his voice to cartoons like "The Incredible Hulk" and "Mortal Kombat."

Perry is slated to appear as Scott Lancer in the upcoming Quentin Tarantino-directed Manson murder film "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood."

Fox News' Sasha Savitsky contributed to this report.