Lori Loughlin getting support from 'When Calls the Heart' co-star Paul Greene amid college admissions scandal

Lori Loughlin has more than just her "Fuller House" co-stars in her corner amid the college admissions scandal.

The erstwhile "When Calls the Heart" actress' co-star Paul Greene revealed that he's been supporting her despite her firing from the Hallmark series and impending criminal trial.

Greene, 44, told Us Weekly he'd been communicating with Loughlin, 54, “just through text messages ... I send her a few more love hearts [to show her] that I’m thinking about her, and that I’m with her and that I’m her friend.”

He added, “She is the most incredible, amazing human being you’ve ever met in so many ways that it’s hard to even place what you’ve heard. All I know what to do is be loving and a consistent friend no matter what is even accused or found. That’s what a friend does. Especially when things get hard is when you need your friends.”

Loughlin was let go from "When Calls the Heart" and the rest of her contracts with the Hallmark Channel after she was busted for allegedly bribing her daughters' ways into the University of Southern California (USC).

Loughlin and husband Mossimo Giannulli were accused of paying $500,000 in bribes to scam mastermind-turned-cooperating witness William "Rick" Singer.

Singer then got Loughlin and Giannulli's daughters, Olivia Jade and Isabella, into USC as crew team recruits despite neither girl ever being a coxswain in high school.

When Giannulli, 55, and Loughlin rejected a plea agreement for their initial fraud charges, they were slapped with additional charges of conspiracy and commit money laundering.

They pleaded not guilty to the additional charges, with reports claiming that Loughlin and Giannulli will use an ignorance defense in court.

They each face up to 40 years in prison if convicted on all counts.