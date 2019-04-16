Lori Loughlin gets support from 'When Calls the Heart' co-star amid college admissions scandal

Lori Loughlin may be fired from "When Calls the Heart," but at least one of her co-stars has her back amid the fallout from her alleged role in a college admissions scam.

Paul Greene, Loughlin's co-star on the Hallmark series, told People that the cast has been "very, very careful" about speaking about the 54-year-old actress and her current precarious legal position.

“They’re doing some reshoots in Canada, and I mean, everybody has really been very, very careful ’cause it’s a very sensitive time,” Greene, 44, said. “Everybody is trying to collect themselves and pull it all together, make a statement that doesn’t offend, but still supports, that’s loving.”

It's not just the cast that are watching their words, Greene noted.

“Also everyone’s dotting their i’s and crossing their t’s on the corporate side. Every angle you could look at this [from] has had to have been handled very carefully,” he revealed.

Hallmark cut ties with Loughlin after she and husband Mossimo Giannulli were accused of bribing each of their two daughters' ways into University of California for $500,000 a piece.

The girls reportedly were enrolled as crew team recruits, despite neither girl being a coxswain.

Loughlin and Giannulli, 55, were charged with fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering in relation to the scheme after scam mastermind and cooperating witness William "Rick" Singer was implicated in the scheme.

The couple pleaded not guilty on Monday, rejecting a plea bargain that "Desperate Housewives" star Felicity Huffman accepted. If convicted, they face up to 40 years behind bars.

"When Calls the Heart" returns for season 6 without Loughlin on May 5. On Sunday, it was reported that the Hallmark series was renewed for a seventh season.

Greene previously said Loughlin's legal troubles put her castmates in "a tough spot," while fellow co-star Erin Krakow has posted somewhat cryptic messages since the scandal broke.