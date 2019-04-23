Lori Loughlin removed from Hallmark's ‘When Calls the Heart’ poster ahead of premiere

Lori Loughlin’s name and photo may have been cut from the Season 6 poster of Hallmark’s “When Calls the Heart" following allegations of her involvement in the college admissions scam, but the shakeup apparently left one of the show’s remaining stars an unexpected victim.

The 54-year-old "Full House" alum was originally featured alongside co-stars Erin Krakow and Jack Wagner on the poster, which was promoted in February.

After cutting ties with Loughlin last month, the show recently debuted a new poster on its website and Facebook page that has Krakow’s Elizabeth Thatcher presented alone — and Wagner’s Bill Avery booted to the bottom with actors Pascale Hutton, Kavan Smith, Chris McNally and Kevin McGarry.

There was no immediate explanation for Wagner’s shift on the poster.

The new episodes, which had been delayed as Loughlin’s character was reportedly edited out the Hallmark Channel series, will return with a special two-night event on May 5 and May 6.

Krakow announced the "happy" news on Instagram earlier this month.

"We want to give you something special to mark our return, so we'll also be airing a second, brand new episode on Monday, May 6. That's right," Krakow said, in part, in a video clip that has been viewed more than 30,000 times. "We can't wait wait to welcome you back to Hope Valley and share all-new stories with you."

Loughlin was fired from the series last month after she and her fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli, were accused of paying $500,000 in bribes to get their daughters admitted to the University of Southern California.

Loughlin and Giannulli face charges of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and money laundering. The couple pleaded not guilty on April 15.