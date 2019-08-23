Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli won't turn on each other in court: report

Lori Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, are sticking together as they prepare to go to court over their alleged involvement in a massive college admissions scheme.

Loughlin and Giannulli were swept up in a scandal that saw the lengths powerful families will go to in order to secure their children a spot at a coveted university. They are accused of paying $500,000 to William "Rick" Singer, the scam's alleged mastermind, to get daughters Olivia Jade and Isabella recruited onto the USC crew team — despite neither girl being a coxswain.

The girls' statuses at the college were put on hold amid an internal investigation into the admissions scam.

A source close to the couple told People magazine that, as their trial looms, they’re making a point to stand by each other.

“Lori and Mossimo are united in this,” a Loughlin legal source told the outlet.

“They’re going to face this together, and they believe that together they can beat this and move on with their lives,” says the source. “You won’t see one of them turning on the other.”

The couple rejected the plea deal that other parents allegedly involved in the case – including Felicity Huffman – accepted, reportedly because it included jail time.

Giannulli, 56, and Loughlin were slapped with additional charges of money laundering and conspiracy. They each face up to 40 years behind bars if convicted of all counts. Loughlin is reportedly keeping "meticulous records" on the case and examining other defendants and their respective cases very closely