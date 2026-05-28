Paulina Porizkova says she's being evicted from her apartment just four days before her wedding in Italy

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Paulina Porizkova is getting evicted from her home of six years just days before her wedding to Jeff Greenstein.

During a recent episode of their podcast, "Twenty Good Summers," the couple — who got engaged in July 2025 — opened up about their recent housing crisis and explained how they plan to "start over" in their sixties.

"We are both over 60, and we are starting again," Porizkova said. "We're starting over completely, both of us, because we are about to move out of this apartment that I love so much, that has kept me safe, and where I've sort of grown up to be a woman, I feel."

"And we're kind of getting evicted because my landlord did not want to, no matter how great of a tenant I was for six years, he didn't really want to give us an extension on the lease, even though I begged and pleaded," she continued. "And so we have to move out of here four days before we get married in Italy. Not great. Not great. And we also come back from our wedding, and we have nowhere to live."

DENISE RICHARDS, AARON PHYPERS HIT WITH $84,000 LAWSUIT AS LANDLORD MOVES TO EVICT ESTRANGED COUPLE

Despite the unusual circumstances, Porizkova admitted she and her soon-to-be husband are very "privileged" in that they have plenty of options.

"We're very privileged souls," she said. "I do have a country house that I co-own with my sons [Jonathan and Oliver]. And so we can move up there, which is kind of further away from New York City. Or we still have [Jeff's] house in L.A., which we are in the process of selling, but for the time being, we can go there."

"We cannot complain, but it is an unexpected happenstance," Greenstein chimed in. "This is not how we would have drawn it up. Getting kicked out of this apartment four days before the wedding and coming back to nothing in New York is not what we planned."

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"We are coming back to, for better or worse, literally for richer or poorer, right? We will be embarking on a new life together. It won't look like the old one," he added.

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Earlier this week, the couple took to social media to share the news.

"Friends, we’re getting kicked out of our apartment four days before our wedding — thanks, Unsympathetic Landlord! — which, along with some relevant emails from our faithful fanbase, spurred us to do an episode about moving: when to move in together, how to harmonize lives and tastes, and all the emotions such transitions unleash. Pack a box and join the fun!"

Porizkova was previously married to Cars singer Ric Ocasek for nearly thirty years before calling it quits in 2018.

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Last year, after sharing a video of herself crying on the fifth anniversary of the Cars frontman's death, the supermodel took to social media to explain why she chose to be so vulnerable with her fans.

"Last week I posted a video of myself crying," she wrote at the time. "It was the five-year anniversary of my husband’s death. In some ways, it was a day made even more difficult by the fact in all the previous years I pretended I was fine. That I ‘had pulled it together.’"

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"For the benefit of my loved ones, I thought I had to act strong. To keep helming the ship. So no one but me would be afraid of drowning. The result of which, as I mentioned, was that everyone around me thought I was fine, and no one knew how hard my life was or how much I needed a hand."