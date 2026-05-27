Jamie Kennedy blasts Mark Hamill's dead Trump post as 'evil' after assassination attempt

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Jamie Kennedy is calling out Mark Hamill's "crazy" rhetoric against President Donald Trump.

During an episode of his podcast, "Hate To Break It To Ya," the comedian addressed the "Star Wars" actor's recent social media blunder in which he posted a photo depicting Trump as deceased with a caption that read "If Only," just days after an assassination attempt at the White House Correspondents' Association (WHCA) Dinner.

"That is insane. That is brain rot gone beyond," Kennedy said, adding, "This is nuts. Luke Skywalker has lost it, dude. You're like a big voice in the world, and you're promoting that. Like what is wrong with you?"

MARK HAMILL POSTS PHOTO DEPICTING DEAD TRUMP JUST DAYS AFTER ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT

"You can call this guy whatever you want, but he's the elected leader, so clearly he's legally in, and he won, and he's the elected leader," Kennedy continued. "That's just crazy that he did that. Like that's just nuts. Do you know how irresponsible that is? All the people that follow you. You can write something tasteful and say you don't like someone, but to do that? It's evil."

Earlier this month, the "Star Wars" actor posted the photo to his BlueSky account with the caption that read, "He should live long enough to witness his inevitable devastating loss in the midterms, be held accountable for his unprecedented corruption, impeached, convicted & humiliated for his countless crimes. Long enough to realize he'll be disgraced in the history books, forevermore."

Hamill later removed the post and apologized for the "inappropriate" image.

"Accurate Edit for Clarity: 'He should live long enough to be held accountable for his crimes.' Actually, I was wishing him the opposite of dead, but apologize if you found the image inappropriate," he wrote on BlueSky.

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The White House, via its Rapid Response 47 account on X, responded to the AI-generated photos.

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"Mark Hamill is one sick individual," the post said. "These Radical Left lunatics ‌just ⁠can’t help themselves. This kind of rhetoric is exactly what has inspired three assassination attempts in two years against our President."

Hamill is a frequent critic of the president .

He said during an interview in 2025 that he was "really ashamed" America elected Trump .

"It’s one thing for him to have sneaked by the first time — when he got re-elected, that’s on us," Hamill said on the "WTF with Marc Maron" podcast in September. "That’s [what] I’m really ashamed of — because I always thought there are more decent Americans, honest Americans than there are others."

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Hamill said he was proven wrong in believing there were more decent and honest Americans than there were "others" after Trump's second win, adding he now feels "in the minority" in his own country.

Fox News Digital's Hanna Panreck contributed to this post.