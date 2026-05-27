'Mobland' star Tom Hardy accused of 'career suicide' after allegedly leaving castmates stranded on set: report

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Tom Hardy’s future with "Mobland" is reportedly in limbo after reports detailed alleged on-set clashes.

Hardy reportedly kept production stalled by staying in his trailer for hours at a time, often leaving co-stars Pierce Brosnan and Helen Mirren idle on set.

"He refused to come out of his trailer for hours at a time," a source told The Hollywood Reporter.

"He kept the cast waiting, [which is] a power play. Keeping Pierce Brosnan, Helen Mirren and others waiting is career suicide, I would wager."

DWAYNE 'THE ROCK' JOHNSON ADDRESSES RUMORS HE WAS CHRONICALLY LATE TO SET, ALLEGEDLY COST PRODUCTION MILLIONS

In addition to issues with Brosnan and Mirren, Hardy was allegedly consistently late to set for filming during season two. Puck News reported the "Peaky Blinders" star gave frequent script notes and often changed dialogue without approval.

The latest claims echoed past reports from the set of "Mad Max: Fury Road," where director George Miller later acknowledged friction between Hardy and co-star Charlize Theron during the film’s grueling shoot.

Miller claimed the squabble stemmed from Theron and Hardy being "two very different performers." Reports claimed Hardy was regularly late to the set and often had to be cajoled into action.

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"Tom has a damage to him but also a brilliance that comes with it, and whatever was going on with him at the time, he had to be coaxed out of his trailer," Miller said, according to THR. "Whereas Charlize was incredibly disciplined – a dancer by training, which told in the precision of her performance – and always the first one on set.

"I’m an optimist, so I saw their behavior as mirroring their characters, where they had to learn to cooperate in order to ensure mutual survival," Miller added. "There’s no excuse for it, and I think there’s a tendency in this business to use great performances as an excuse for other disruption that could be avoided."

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It's unclear if "Mobland" will be renewed for season three. If the Paramount+ show is greenlit for another season, THR reported production will begin in September.

Fox News Digital reached out to Paramount+ and a representative for Hardy.

Hardy's performances in "Band of Brothers" and "Black Hawk Down" put him on the map, but his role in "Bronson" helped boost him into stardom. Some of his biggest films include "Inception," "The Dark Knight Rises," "The Revenant" and "Venom."

Hardy portrays Harry Da Souza in "Mobland," a ruthless but sharply intelligent "fixer" working for a powerful crime family in London.

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