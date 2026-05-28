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Kirk Cameron praises Nashville's 'good values' after ditching California over cost of living, politics

The actor told Adam Carolla he hopes to return someday because 'pound-for-pound' California has so much to offer

By Brie Stimson Fox News
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There is a ‘flood of talent’ that is leaving California: Kirk Cameron Video

There is a ‘flood of talent’ that is leaving California: Kirk Cameron

Actor Kirk Cameron discusses his decision to relocate his family from Los Angeles, California to Tennessee during an appearance on ‘Fox & Friends Weekend.’

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Kirk Cameron says he left his native California for Tennessee two years ago because of its liberal policies and high cost of living.

"When you're a kid in California it's great because your parents are paying for everything," the "Growing Pains" star explained to Adam Carolla on his podcast Tuesday. "So, you go to the beach, you're hanging out, you're going snow skiing, you get to eat an In-N-Out burger, you get to get some, you know, hot dogs downtown in Hollywood. It's great. You're having a good time."

But he said once his kids got out on their own, they realized how expensive it is in the Golden State.

GARY SINISE SAYS HE MONEY WOULD BE 'MOVING A LOT FASTER OUT THE DOOR' IF HE STILL LIVED IN CALIFORNIA

Kirk Cameron standing and smiling in a studio setting

Kirk Cameron moved to Tennessee in 2024. (Nathan Congleton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal)

"They realize how terrible the politics are and all of the other things that make it difficult to raise a family there," he said. "And so all of a sudden it's like, ‘Oh my gosh, we gotta move. We gotta go someplace where we can actually thrive and maybe even just survive.’"

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After having mentioned earlier that he was missing California’s weather, Cameron said he hoped to return someday, "because pound-for-pound, I think California has just so much to offer. Although Tennessee is getting better."

Host Kirk Cameron and wife Chelsea Noble speaking onstage at the Grand Ole Opry House

Kirk Cameron and his wife, actress Chelsea Noble, speak onstage during the 3rd Annual K-LOVE Fan Awards at the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville in 2015. (Rick Diamond/Getty Images)

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He added that people are "coming from New York and California like crazy to Tennessee, especially this middle Tennessee Nashville area. It's pretty cool."

Kirk Cameron, Alan Thicke, Jeremy Miller, Joanna Kerns, and Tracey Gold posing together

Kirk Cameron with the cast of Growing pains in 1985. (ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content/Getty Images)

"There's so many creatives here that have good values. They love their family," he said. "They're proud of their country — and the whiskey is great. So, if you like whiskey and hot chicken, Nashville is the place to be."

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The 55-year-old grew up in Los Angeles before rising to fame as a teenager on "Growing Pains."

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