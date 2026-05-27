Grammy winner Lauren Daigle says a label exec asked why she had 'to be Christian' despite 'superstar' status

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Christian singer Lauren Daigle remembers the moment that a mainstream executive questioned her commitment to her faith like it was yesterday.

During an interview with Fox News Digital at the 13th Annual K-LOVE Fan Awards, Daigle opened up about the time a label head approached her in New York City and asked, "You're a superstar. Why do you have to be Christian?"

"It was this moment of me laughing so hard because I knew what she was trying to say," she said. "Like, we could really do something with this if you weren't Christian. And, but I love the fact that I get to share this message."

Daigle and Sadie Robertson Huff co-hosted the 13th Annual K-LOVE Fan Awards live at the OPRY House on May 24. The awards show is set to be broadcast on May 29 at 7:30 pm ET on Trinity Broadcasting.

Diagle shared that she's felt pressure from both sides as she navigates her music career.

CHRISTIAN SINGER SAYS SUPER BOWL PERFORMANCE IS 'VINDICATION' AFTER BEING CANCELED BY NEW ORLEANS MAYOR

"I feel like pressure can exist both ways. Like, are you staying Christian enough for the Christians? Are you cool enough for mainstream world, you know? All of the pressures can be spinning. But I think if you stay authentic, those pressures get a lot smaller," she began.

"You're a superstar. Why do you have to be Christian?" — Music executive to Lauren Daigle

Diagle continued, "They decrease in intensity, and that's what I actually delight in. And then you get the right people around you. If you get right people around you, then you'll steady the course."

Daigle first gained major attention after releasing her debut album, "How Can It Be," in 2015. The album reached No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Christian Albums chart and featured hit songs such as "Trust in You," "First," and "O’Lord."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Her breakthrough into mainstream popularity came with her 2018 album "Look Up Child." The album included her biggest hit, "You Say," which became one of the most successful Christian songs of all time and crossed over onto the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

The album earned her two Grammy Awards, including Best Contemporary Christian Music Album.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Daigle and "Duck Dynasty" star Sadie Robertson Huff hosted the 13th Annual K-LOVE Fan Awards on May 24, with the show airing on May 29 at 7:30 p.m. ET on Trinity Broadcasting Network.

Speaking to Fox News Digital, Robertson Huff explained that this award show feels more like a worship service than the typical ceremony.

"Gosh, I've said this before and I'll say it again, like I remember the first time I was at an award show seeing Lauren worship just in the crowd and being so inspired by that and then getting to know all of these people in a personal way," she began.

"It doesn't feel like anybody's striving. It doesn't even feel like you're here to perform or just celebrate, be together, worship together. And that's really rare, you know? That's really weird in an award show, but I really feel that here, and that's very exciting," Robertson Huff concluded.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP